Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

I stood in the middle of the aisle, staring intently at the growing collection of groceries accumulating inside our cart as I struggled to decipher what, exactly, we were going to do with them.

Newsletters

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

Tags

Recommended for you