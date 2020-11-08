NEW ALBANY • When 2020 began, Union County Heritage Museum Director Jill Smith had a huge year planned, the biggest one yet for the museum.
And then in March, everything came crashing down as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The museum’s doors were shuttered and shows and classes canceled.
When the UCHM was able to reopen, Smith wanted to offer an exhibit that would be comforting to visitors. She went through her permanent collection and decided to display about 50 quilts that had been donated to the museum over the years.
“The Quiet Work of Women” will be on exhibit at the museum until Jan. 23, 2021. It features quilts, coverlets, spreads and table linens. Quilt patterns include Friendship, Dresden Plate, Modified Star Pattern, Apple Core, Postage Stamp, Sun Bonnet Sue, Churn Dash and Victorian Crazy Quilt.
“We got the exhibit up in July and I have been happily surprised by the number of people who use the word ‘comforting’ when they see it,” Smith said. “There is such an investment of time in these quilts – hours and hours of work. What therapy that must have been.”
Meanwhile, at home, Smith was dabbling with a piece of textile artwork that showed her interpretation of the coronavirus.
“I did it for my own personal expression, but it led me to think, ‘Why don’t we do a community quilt about COVID?’” she said.
Smith purchased five different cotton fabrics and cut each into 12-inch squares, so there would be some coordination of color in the quilt. She tucked a square of each fabric into 30 packets, along with instructions, and put the word out on Facebook.
“The packets started going out in mid-September and the last one was picked up in late October,” she said. “Some people got theirs and did their square and turned them right back in. Others had to think about it.”
The participants used the material provided, and anything else they wanted, to create one 12-inch square to be included in the quilt, which will be five squares wide and six squares deep, when finished.
“I can’t wait to see it all put together,” said Rebecca Browning, who is an artist. “The first thing I thought when I got my packet was, ‘I don’t quilt,’ so it was a challenge for me.”
Browning did a block print with bright orange flowers and honeybees.
“I was relating how people during COVID were always busy, like honeybees,” she said. “I chose five words to weave in – create, optimize, venture, inspire and dance. The first letters spell COVID.”
Lynn Madden’s quilt square features replicas of the virus, along with a face mask over a question mark.
“I depicted my image of COVID, which is unknown,” she said. “It was a nice way to make you sit and think about the whole experience, to put it all in perspective.”
Veronica Wiseman, a doctor, created a square with a red COVID-19 ribbon, a stethoscope and a mask.
“I know people who have gotten sick with the virus, people who have passed away from it,” Wiseman said. “This is in memory of them, in honor of them.”
Dorothy Denton couldn’t make up her mind, so she took her materials and make three squares, using a cream-colored material for the background of each.
“One is of the Tanglefoot Trailhead, William Faulkner and a bicycle,” Denton said. “Through all of this, I’ve been thankful I could go to the Tanglefoot Trail, ride my bicycle and do more reading.”
Her other two squares feature a Celtic symbol for love, hope and faith, and a lady dancing. A recycler, Denton used red beads from a broken bracelet to adorn the dancing lady square.
“It’s so interesting to see everybody’s perspective,” Smith said. “People need an outlet to be creative right now.”
She hopes to have a local quilting circle put the COVID-19 quilt together and have it ready to display on Jan. 23, the day the “Quiet Work of Women” exhibit comes down.
“I think this will be such a good thing to have 50 years from now, for people to remember this time in our lives,” Smith said. “I’ve kept a record of all the meanings people had for each COVID quilt square. I just wanted something to tell our story.”