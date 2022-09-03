One of the most interesting things to me when I visit public gardens are the topiaries. I especially enjoy those that are found during the yearly Epcot Flower and Garden Festival. Often gardeners feel that a topiary is too difficult and requires too much work, but this is not always the case.
The word topiary comes from Greece and means landscape. The first topiaries were formed when the Romans clipped evergreens (such as myrtle) into geometric and animal shapes. In early times, English gardeners formed elaborate and geometric topiaries such as teapots and peacocks.
Gardeners today must first consider what plants to include when adding a topiary to their own gardens. The traditional choices are yew plants for large pieces and box plants for small pieces and low hedging. Both have dense foliage that allows complex shapes to be clipped with ease. If it is kept moist until established, yew is an easy plant that grows rapidly in its early years, then slows and can live for hundreds of years.
Box plants are not stress-free because they are prone to a fungal disease called blight, which creates bare, brown patches. However, there are lots of alternatives to box plants; indeed, all evergreens that respond well to clipping can be used for a topiary. Privet, holm oak, and holly are great for simple shapes. For low hedging, small-leaved plants such as Japanese Spindle can be used. Pruning shears or topiary shears are essential tools.
Beginners can start with a ball or cone shape to practice using the cutting tools. The gardeners can later begin a two-tiered-ball topiary or a bird shape. Beginners start by forming a spiral-shaped topiary, or they can purchase a plant shaped as a spiral and learn to clip as needed. (There are online directions to follow for instruction when forming the first topiary.) Cutting time varies from plant to plant, but in general one should cut in early or late summer, or both. If birds are nesting in the plant, wait until August. A decent box hedge can take 10 years to form, so the gardener must have patience.
The topiary should be kept in a sheltered spot. A topiary in a container is best sheltered against a south- or west-facing wall in winter with good drainage to prevent rotting. The gardener should keep the topiary healthy by using a liquid fertilizer in spring and mulching the base.
Mississippi State Extension has a publication P3047.pdf that discusses forming the holiday boxwood topiary.
LISA LUCIUS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.