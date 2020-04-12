SALTILLO • As a stay-at-home mom who home-schools, Hannah Williams has always had to find creative ways to teach her children.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to up her game.
“People think that because I home-school, we’re used to being at home all the time, so a quarantine is no big deal,” Williams said. “But we’re usually very busy, outside the home.”
Hannah and Michael Williams, who live in Saltillo, have three children: Heidi is 10, Owen is 7 and Phoebe is 4.
“Heidi has physical, occupational or speech therapy several times a week, Owen has piano lessons and we’re at the Lee County Library at least once a week,” she said. “We stay on the go.”
Because of the containment, the children have moved from backyard play to the front yard.
“This allows them to engage more with neighbors, even if that means just waving to someone driving by,” said Williams, 35. “We spend more time walking and riding bikes in the neighborhood.”
She’s also put on her crafting hat, and each day her children don’t know what adventure to expect.
“We got a new dishwasher the first of the year and we had this big appliance box just sitting there forever, waiting to be thrown out,” Williams said. “And then I thought, ‘Oooh, an appliance box.’”
She and the kids each took a side to decorate with construction paper, stickers and markers. Heidi’s side was a flower stand, Phoebe made a toy store, Owen designed a fire station and their mom fashioned an ice-cream stand on her side.
“We kept it for about a week,” Williams said. “Nothing has a shelf-life in this house of more than about seven days.”
One afternoon in late March, after the kids finished their regular home-school lessons, they set up a “hospital” for all their well-loved teddy bears. The kids triaged the animals and gave them magazines to read as they waited to see the doctor.
“I took a needle and thread and played surgeon as I stitched popped seams and random holes in six different stuffed animals,” Williams said. “What an afternoon!”
Last Thursday morning, the family’s front yard played host to a real tea party. Each child got to bring a “guest” to the event: Heidi brought her American Girl doll, Samantha; Owen invited his teddy bear, Baby Bear; and Phoebe showed up with Snowflake Starburst from Build-A-Bear.
They dined on tiny sandwiches, muffins, crackers, raisins, sausages and lemon herbal tea served on fine china that was spread out on a pastel baby quilt.
“My mom did tea parties for us growing up and she always let us use the good china,” said Williams, who grew up in Natchez. “She always said, ‘What’s the point of having it if you don’t use it?’”
Williams’ children, dressed in spring finery, took turns pouring tea for one another, passing plates of food and using their best manners.
“It gives me a chance to practice table etiquette with them, which is a lost art,” she said. “Even though this is for them, I have so much fun putting it all together. I have more energy to do creative things, more time to do things I would have shelved otherwise.”
Inside the home, the kitchen table has been turned into a temporary water-color station for budding artists. The dining room table is the designated puzzle area – a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle is mainly for adult entertainment, but kid puzzles are also available.
“They love ceremony,” Williams said. “I’ll say, ‘Guess what? Tonight is Game Night’ in this dramatic voice and they just love the fanfare. I guess we all do, really.”
Williams and her husband have tried to explain the novel coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions to their young brood in age-appropriate language.
“They know there’s a virus that’s making people sick, so we have to stay away from each other,” she said. “They know that’s why they can’t visit their grandparents or go to my sister’s house. We’ve told them the best thing we can do right now is pray for people. In their nightly devotionals, they say special prayers about the virus – they pray for the sick and pray others don’t get sick.”