Several weeks ago Kevin Knight – perhaps Tupelo’s most talented realtor – posted on Facebook a list of his new home construction must-haves.
Numbers 4 and 5 are "Built-in ironing board with a space & plug for my Rowenta! Nothing but Rowenta! And that ironing board is going in my big ass laundry room that’s off my closet that has an island for all the things I don’t hang and a bench built in where I sit and put on my shoes. Also in that island will be a place to roll & store my luggage!”
Kevin ends that post by saying, “Anyone have other ideas?”
The must-haves that follow come from Kevin’s original list, his friends’ 96 responses, and several of my own:
Low deep pull-out kitchen cabinet drawers instead of lower cabinet doors and shelves.
A pot filler over the stove top and coffee bar.
A drinking water filtration system.
A pellet ice maker and refrigerated cabinet drawer.
Hidden spice racks by the oven.
A pop-up lower cabinet shelf to hold mixer, toaster, or blender (keeping them off countertops), or an appliance garage for small kitchen appliances.
A walk-in pantry’s shelf with power for using/storing small appliances.
Kev’s No. 8 “A Costco door from inside garage to pantry.” (Google it!)
A dedicated garment steamer closet or steaming station.
Pullout drying racks beside washing machine.
A linen closet in the laundry that’s accessible from the master bathroom side, too.
Generous lower laundry room cabinets for general storage.
Kev’s No. 12 is a “2nd floor laundry! You ever tripped climbing stairs carrying a laundry basket!”
A second-floor laundry chute straight down to the laundry room below.
An exterior laundry room entrance for hunting husbands and mud-riding kids.
Utility sink in laundry room deep enough for dog washing.
A tiled laundry room floor with a floor drain.
Kev’s No. 7 “Curbless walk-in showers!”
A master bath with heated floors and toilet seats.
A bidet and a soaking tub.
A tiled walk-in shower with a built-in seat or footrest for shaving legs.
Pocket doors for small spaces, like closets, efficiency laundries or powder rooms.
Slide out pocket dog doors and baby gates.
A media room.
A reading nook with book shelves.
A designated storage closet to push-in and pull-out a Christmas tree!
A large dumbwaiter for taking Christmas decorations to the attic.
A luxury wine/coffee bar in the master bedroom.
Kev’s No. 13 “Hidden Safe/tornado room.”
Part 2 of this column is coming March 25. It’s about lights, switches, outlets, whole house systems, and exterior must-haves.
Live well – live in beauty!
