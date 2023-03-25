Two months ago, real estate agent Kevin Knight posted his “must-have” ideas for a new home on his Kev’s Designs & Finds Facebook page. He finished with, “Anyone have other ideas?”
This second article continues Kevin’s comments (shown in quotes) and the “must-haves” found within the 96 crowd-sourced responses that followed.
“So, for 25 years I’ve been making mental notes of all the 'things' I’d want in a new construction. A lot I have been able to incorporate into my renos. Some are so simple and a given; and yet others are 'a little much, Kev!'"
“Eave lighting! I want passers-by to call in and report a space ship sighting when they drive by."
“Designated plug(s), for the Christmas tree lights, that’s on a switch! No more “plug up the tree!”
“Central Vac System, with access point in the garage to vacuum out my truck."
“Hot & (of course) cold water bibs/spigots on exterior. Directly off garage to be able to wash vehicles with hot water."
“Outlets in the following locations: broom/cleaning closets, stairs & mantel for lighted garland, in floor for lamps, directly behind nightstands for easy access, bathroom vanity drawers for hair dryer. And outlets with USB ports."
“Light switches in the following locations: beside nightstand that turns on overhead as well as all exterior eave & flood lights, a switch at bottom of stairway that turns off all lights on 2nd floor (I’m lazy), certain outlets on switches for lamps, dimmers & 3-way switches everywhere."
“Motion lights for pantry, laundry, & closets. (Again, I’m lazy.)”
Crowd-sourced items:
A motion sensor at the top and bottom of stairs that automatically turn on the stairway lights.
A master switch inside that turns all my outside plugs on or off for my outside Christmas lights. Exterior outlets in windows for lighted Christmas wreaths. Exterior soffit lights on a WiFi box in the garage that connects to your wifi – set automatic on/off times and turn them on and off from anywhere.
A wall switch that turns off entire electronics wall during bad weather.
Kitchen under cabinet lights and outlets in island cabinets for small appliances. A charging drawer with outlet for electronics.
Outlets at TV heights in all bedrooms and bathrooms. An outlet in primary closet for the clothes steamer and light switches beside both night stands to control our individual lamps.
All doors to be handicap accessible with a level, no-step-up entrance from garage into house.
Whole house intercom/audio system with ceiling speakers in every room and on the porches controlled by a central unit that is Bluetooth/Alexa compatible.
Heaters in the porch ceilings.
Whole house water filtration with hot water circulation system or instant hot water. A hot & cold water outside shower for the pool area. A dog shower in the garage which can also be used to wash boots or shoes.
Outdoor kitchen with natural gas line to the grill.
Multiple exterior GFI outlets ...
Anyone have any other ideas?
Live well — live in beauty!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.