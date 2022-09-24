OK, a friend tried to copy a beautiful Pinterest or Instagram post’s curtain design, but the result was a failure. What happened and how can they avoid a disaster like that again? If the window measurements or the room size in the post differed too much from their own home’s size, then their copied design was doomed to fail. Here’s how to take store-bought curtains and make them look custom-made.

Newsletters

STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. For consultations, comments or questions, contact Designer Connection, P.O. Box 361, Tupelo, MS,  38802 or stephen2816@mac.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus