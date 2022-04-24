I didn’t actually witness the accident, but judging by the aftermath, it was brutal.
From the sound alone, I immediately suspected that either my 5-year-old daughter, Arlie, had taken a spill while running full bore through the house or a skydiving walrus had suffered a parachute malfunction and “landed” in the middle of my living room.
It was the former, by the way. Probably for the best. Less mess.
Although Arlie’s body is small, it somehow rattled the entire house when it struck the hardwood floor, causing all the knickknacks and doodads and whatchamacallits to shimmy on their shelves and threaten to go for a tumble of their own. Like any good father or person with even the faintest concern about discovering what catastrophe faces him, I looked up from whatever pointless thing I was scrolling through on my phone to survey the damage.
Whenever a kid gets hurt, there’s always a moment or two of gravid silence, a pause in which the world seems to stop and everyone within the vicinity of whatever has happened holds their collective breath and waits to see what happens next. Sometimes, the kid shakes her head, laughs, then goes on as if nothing ever happened.
This was not one of those times.
The banshee wail Arlie released contained echoes of the harrowing sound that normally attracts ghost hunters or those dudes who wander around the forest looking for Bigfoot. She was in the fetal position, albeit upright, and gripping the side of her head with her hand. Her face was beet red and twisted with pain.
I bounded across the room and knelt by my daughter’s side. In my experience, a period of harried assessment, frantic interrogation and intermittent lecturing is standard procedure after your child is injured, and I began working my way through this process quickly.
“What did you do?” I scream-asked as I attempted to pry my daughter’s hand from her face so I could survey any damage.
From the kitchen, Mandy began to yell.
“What happened? What’s going on?”
Arlie answered with a soggy braying sound.
“Are you hurt?” I said, and then, “Why were you running?” I tried to push my daughter’s tear-soaked hair from her face. I still couldn’t see the extent of the injury, if there were one.
“What happened?” Mandy said again as she entered the room.
“I didn’t see it,” I said. “But I think she fell.”
My wife shoved me aside … like, literally pushed me to the floor … and knelt by our crying daughter.
“Arlie, I need you to tell me what happened,” she said.
“I … don’t … know,” Arlie said. Each ellipsis represents approximately 35 seconds of sniffling and/or wailing.
“Did you hit your head?” Mandy said.
Arlie nodded.
“On the floor …,” Mandy began, slapping her palm against the hardwood … “or on the fireplace?” Mandy touched her fingers to the red brick, which started on the floor and then crept up a portion of the wall. “Because there’s a big difference.”
That big difference being where we would spend the night — at home in bed or in the waiting room of the ER.
“I don’t know,” Arlie answered.
Mandy looked at me, and I shrugged.
“I … I think she slid across the flood in her socks and slipped,” I said. “I didn’t see what she hit.”
After about 10 minutes of negotiation, we finally convinced our daughter to remove her hand from her face, revealing a bruised cheek.
“It doesn’t look bad,” Mandy told her. “Looks like you’ve got a little spot where the skin pulled away.”
“My skin is pulling off my face?” Arlie said, panicked.
“Well, yes,” Mandy said. “But not like you’re thinking. It’s just a small spot. It’ll heal quickly.”
After a few tests in which our daughter had to count the numbers of fingers being held in front of her face, Mandy and I determined, to the best of our limited medical abilities, that our kid had not, in fact, suffered a concussion. Our own beds it was.
“OK, Arlie,” Mandy began as she ushered her off toward the bathroom for her pre-bedtime ritual, “Remember, that’s why we don’t run through the house. Got it?”
“Yes, Mama,” Arlie said, voice dripping with remorse.
“OK. Go brush your teeth.”
And with that, Arlie dashed to bathroom, the house rattling as her socked feet padded across the hardwood floor.