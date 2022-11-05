There are three main reasons for dividing perennials: to control the size of the plants, to help rejuvenate them and to increase their number. Dividing and replanting controls rapidly spreading perennials as well as rejuvenates old plants to keep them vigorous and blooming freely. Division is also an easy and inexpensive way to gain additional plants for your garden or to share with others.

ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

