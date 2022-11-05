There are three main reasons for dividing perennials: to control the size of the plants, to help rejuvenate them and to increase their number. Dividing and replanting controls rapidly spreading perennials as well as rejuvenates old plants to keep them vigorous and blooming freely. Division is also an easy and inexpensive way to gain additional plants for your garden or to share with others.
Generally, it is best to divide spring and summer blooming perennials in the fall and fall bloomers in the spring. Dividing the plant when it is not flowering will direct most of the plant’s energy to root and leaf growth. If you divide in the fall, allow at least four to six weeks before ground temperatures drop for the plants to become established. Spring division requires enough time for roots to settle before hot weather, ideally as soon as growing tips of the plant have emerged. Spring divided perennials often bloom a little later than usual.
Most perennials should be divided every three to five years. Signs that perennials need dividing are flowers that are smaller than normal, centers of the clumps that are hollow and dead, or when the bottom foliage is sparse and poor. Plants that are growing and blooming well should be left alone unless more plants are wanted.
Prepare to divide ahead of time by watering the plants to be divided thoroughly a day or two before you plan to divide them. Also prepare the area that you plan to put your new divisions in before you lift the parent plant. Prune the stems and foliage to six inches from the ground in order to ease division and to cut down on moisture loss. Do not let the divisions become dry.
Lift the parent plant using a sharp pointed shovel or spading fork to dig down deep on all sides of the plant, about four to six inches away from the edges. Pry underneath with your tool and lift the whole clump to be divided. Use a sharp knife, spade, shovel or saw to separate the roots. Plant divided sections immediately at the same depth they were originally. Firm soil around the roots to eliminate air pockets and then water well after planting.
Plant division is a great way to refresh your garden and keep it contained and beautiful in the years to come. For more information search extension.msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.