This year, Old Man Winter wreaked havoc with many spring-flowering shrubs and trees, but out in the woods and in many gardens, the native dogwood tree, Cornus florida, ever faithful, defied the cold, and bloomed on schedule, heralding spring’s arrival, the season of Lent, and Easter. Because of the timeliness of this tree’s floral beauty and the popularity of the poem “The Legend of the Dogwood” by an unknown author, this tree has become a much beloved symbol of Easter.

Newsletters

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

Recommended for you