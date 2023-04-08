This year, Old Man Winter wreaked havoc with many spring-flowering shrubs and trees, but out in the woods and in many gardens, the native dogwood tree, Cornus florida, ever faithful, defied the cold, and bloomed on schedule, heralding spring’s arrival, the season of Lent, and Easter. Because of the timeliness of this tree’s floral beauty and the popularity of the poem “The Legend of the Dogwood” by an unknown author, this tree has become a much beloved symbol of Easter.
According to tradition, the dogwood tree was once a towering tree of prodigious girth and was used to make the cross on which Christ was crucified. Distressed at the use of this tree’s wood, the tree was divinely transformed into a small, flowering tree that could never be used for a cross again.
The flowers of the dogwood tree display much Easter symbolism. The bloom has four petals (bracts) in the shape of a cross. The tip of each petal has a rust stain, which symbolizes the “blood shed for thee.” The green center of the flower represents the crown of thorns.
The dogwood tree is easily identified by its flowers, but after blooming and spring bids us adieu, this lovely tree is often overlooked. Yet, as a small understory tree or ornamental, this tree has a graceful shape. The leaves are opposite and elliptical. In the fall, the dogwood sports scarlet leaves and waxy, red berries which are also quite impressive. The flowers of this tree provide a nectar source for many pollinators, and the red berries are relished by a host of birds and many other creatures. The dogwood tree is the host plant for the beautiful Spring Azure butterfly.
In the northern part of its native territory, many dogwood trees have succumbed to an introduced disease anthracnose; however, this disease does not seem quite as virulent in the South. Many gardeners now plant the non-native Kousa Dogwood that is disease resistant, but our native dogwood trees still survive. Cherokee Princess is a variety of our native dogwood that is very hardy and will thrive if planted in a hospitable location. Dogwood trees should be planted in dappled shade and in rich, acidic soil, and they should have ample access to water.
The wood of this small understory tree is also of value, and it has been used to make tool handles, mallets, and even golf clubs. A red dye can be made from the bark of the roots, and a root bark tea was once administered by the old-timers to cure malarial fevers and digestive ailments. Before the advent of toothbrushes, dogwood twigs were used as “chewing sticks.” The sticks or “dogs” were also used as skewers, which explains the common name, dogwood. However, to cut a flowering dogwood for such utilitarian items or to use as a medicinal potion with dubious results, seems a bit heartless. Such a beautiful tree native to our woodlands should be spared.
Arborists give us facts about the dogwood tree, and horticulturists give advice on the planting and care of these trees, but when the dogwood tree blooms, poets with words capture the beauty of this native tree that adorns our woods in spite of adversity. It is most appropriate that this tree that is associated with the symbolism of Easter is a sentimental favorite.
When the dogwood trees bloom, I once again read the words of that beloved Kentucky poet Jesse Stuart:
"The dogwood is the prettiest tree I know
To see its cold gray fingers in the spring
Loaded with blossom white as sunlit snow
With birds among these boughs to nest and sing.
Its beauty is enough to lift the heart
When the early April world is bleak and cold."
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.