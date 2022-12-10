I was surprised — and frankly, somewhat disappointed — to discover no towering statue of Dolly Parton looming over the entranceway to the theme park she owns.
For certain, the park was unmistakably hers. A large sign positioned just outside the grounds greets visitors with great golden letters. They sparkle like sequins in the sunlight. Standing in for the “w” in “Dollywood” is one of the country music legend’s trademark butterflies.
And, sure, the sign was nice and its mountainous surroundings lovely, but I expected a grander tribute to one of the most beloved pop culture icons ever to walk the planet.
“We’re talking about Saint Dolly here,” I said to myself as Mandy navigated her Honda Civic past the sign and into the park grounds proper. As we wound around the main road that led to the park’s sprawling parking lots, I asked myself what I felt would be a more appropriate tribute to the angelic star of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
The answer was obvious.
“A statue, of course,” I told myself. “At least 200 feet tall … at least … and made of pure gold. Its massive eyes should gaze down upon us as we pass between its bus-sized high-heel boots — two golden orbs shining light like the twin suns of Tatooine.”
I stopped to consider this briefly as Mandy paid the lady in the booth $25 for the day’s parking.
“No … no …. That’s not right,” I said. Not aloud, of course. “Dolly would never look down on anyone, no matter how infinitesimal they might be in comparison. No one is beneath her.
“Her eyes should be fixed outward,” I said. “Gazing over the peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains. Eastward, so that she can see the sun rise each morning, her focus forever on the future. Always looking forward. That’s what a gargantuan, solid gold Dolly Parton-shaped edifice should be doing at all times.”
That’s when another thought occurred to me: If the entrance to Dolly Parton’s theme park lacked sufficient tribute to the empyrean creature who built it brick by brick, what about the rest of the park? What if it, too, failed to live up to my lofty expectations for a mecca designed by and dedicated to one of the finest musicians/actresses/people in all of human history?
My heart sank.
“Surely, that’s not the case,” I told myself as Mandy unleashed profane epithets at the diagonal-walkers blocking the pathway through the parking lot. “There’s no way a theme park which bears the name of Dolly Parton wouldn’t plaster her magnificent likeness over every inch of space available to it.”
As if I’d borne witness to some cosmic horror beyond human understanding, my frail mind could not fathom an existence in which a place called “Dollywood” would not theme every single attraction after a song from Dolly Parton’s peerless catalog.
“Its river rapids ride should be called ‘The Boat of Many Colors,’ its drop tower named ‘9 to Dive.’ There should be a take on Disney’s It’s a Small World in which all the tiny robotic children from around the world are, instead, represented by toy-like variations of Dolly Parton herself. I should walk through the turnstiles and be immediately greeted by a chorus of ‘hey, howdy, hey’ from a hundred different Dollys — each employee, male or female, dressed from head to toe in the fashion of this homespun haven’s creator … wig and all. Their courtesy should be as ever-flowing as that of the progenitor, ceaseless in their graciousness. And once a day, they should all turn in unison, raise their eyes to the great, golden visage of their matron saint, and chant ‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, JoleeeEEEEEEeeeen’ as an ocean of butterflies fills the skies.”
Nothing less, I thought, would be fitting.
As we passed through the turnstiles, the employee smiled warmly at us.
“Have a great day here at ‘Dollywood,’” she said.
Her uniform was neat, but disappointingly free of sequins.
