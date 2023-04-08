djr-2023-04-08-liv-column-felder-p1

When it comes to garden tools, you get what you pay for. This isn't the time to skimp.

 Felder Rushing

Poor aching back and arm muscles. And sunburnt nose. Putting the finishing touches on cleaning up the garden after a disastrous winter and readying it for summer was rough on this old gardener’s body.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you