A graceful dead tree offers an inviting habitat for woodland plants and critters.

Who doesn’t love the earthy smell pulled from the ground by low pressure just ahead of a summer thunderstorm? Yet it also signals the likelihood of dragging limbs away later, as lightning and gusty winds wreak havoc with large trees.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

