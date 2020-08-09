An August day in Mississippi can melt a burly, macho athlete and wilt even the most indefatigable steel magnolia, but the oppressive heat and sultry days of this last month of summer do not seem to phase the many varied species of Lepidoptera. For many butterflies and moths, this will be the last brood of the season. The caterpillars, the progeny of these late summer butterflies and moths, will eventually overwinter in their respective cocoons and chrysalises and will emerge next spring.
At present, there are many beautiful butterflies to be found fluttering about, but in the Earth Lady’s garden there seems to be an abundance of the lovely Red-spotted Purple butterflies. This striking butterfly has black wings highlighted with a shimmering, iridescent turquoise/blue. The Red-spotted Purple looks somewhat like a Pipevine Swallowtail, and, as a result, many potential predators are deterred because the Pipevine Swallowtail is toxic. This is called mimicry in nature. The Red-spotted Purple does not have the swallowtails, and when the wings are folded, the undersides are brownish-black with a splash of turquoise and orange dots that form a “C.” By now, you have probably surmised that the Red-spotted Purple butterfly is neither purple nor does it have red spots. The study of Lepidoptera can sometimes be a challenge!
The Red-spotted Purple butterfly will occasionally visit a flower, preferably white, in search of nectar, but it prefers to dine on such unpalatable things such as sap, rotting fruit, carrion and dung. The Earth Lady does not have such unpleasant refuse in her garden, but these butterflies do seem to have a predilection for the old brick of which the porches are made. When the bricks are damp, these butterflies exhibit a “puddling behavior” common to most butterflies, whereby they extract minerals and nutrients from the bricks.
Of course, to have such beautiful butterflies visit one’s garden, nearby there must be host plants for the caterpillars. The preferred host plant for this butterfly is the native Black Cherry tree, but it will also lay its eggs on poplar, oak and willow. The larvae and pupae are disguised as bird droppings, and thus discourage predators that might otherwise devour them.
And here let me pause and praise the virtues of the native Black Cherry tree. According to Douglas W. Tallamy, the author of “Bringing Nature Home,” the caterpillars of 10 species of giant silk moths and five species of butterflies feed on the foliage of this wild cherry tree. The flowers attract a wide variety of pollinators, and the fruit of Black Cherry is also valuable to other forms of wildlife, especially birds. Here, once again, we see the symbiotic relationship between wildlife and native plants.
The Red-spotted Purple is a butterfly of woodlands and suburban gardens. It has a rather tranquil temperament and will obligingly pose for close observation or a photograph. August is a month for butterflies. Perhaps this lovely butterfly, the Red-spotted Purple will wing its way to your garden.