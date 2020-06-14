Recently, upon seeing a beautiful meadowlark and hearing its ethereal, flute-like song, the quote, “Hail to thee, blithe spirit,” immediately came to mind. Regretfully, it had been awhile since the Earth Lady had seen a meadowlark, or heard its melodic song, or read Percy Bysshe Shelley’s poem, To a Skylark. But, thus inspired, field guides were consulted for ornithological information, and a well-worn volume of poetry was taken down from the shelf.
The meadowlark encounter also brought to mind the marvelous painting of these grassland birds by John James Audubon. In this painting, the wildflowers, false foxgloves, repeat the vibrant yellow of the meadowlark’s breast; one bird takes flight; and one stands sentinel before a nest. It seems as if these painted meadowlarks could at any moment burst into song.
The meadowlark was once very common, and the locals frequently called it a field lark. Somewhat quail-like, this bird is brown-streaked above which provides convenient camouflage. However, when the male perches on a fence post to serenade his ladylove, he is admired for his bright, yellow breast with a predominant black “V” or chevron below his neck. When the meadowlark takes flight it sports white tail feathers. Ah, but it is the song or songs of the meadowlark that stir one’s soul. A male meadowlark may have many songs in his repertoire. In spite of its lilting song, the meadowlark is actually not a lark but a member of the same family as that of blackbirds and orioles.
This crooner of the meadows is also something of a swain and bigamist, and he frequently has two families. But he is a trouper, albeit a tired one, and he helps feed and raise the young of both broods. Meadowlarks feed mostly on insects, spiders and grain. The nest of the meadowlark is domed-shaped and on the ground but is well hidden in the tall grass and weeds. There are between three to seven eggs, and if the fields are not mowed, there are usually two broods a year. Yes, by the end of the season that old roué is tired.
Now that so many of our fields and pastures have been converted to suburbs, with frequent mowing of our roadsides, and with the use of pesticides, the meadowlark population has significantly declined.
Since the beginning of time, nature has inspired poetry and art, and it is no different in the 21st century. In the lyrical song of the beautiful meadowlark, poets and artists can still find inspiration, but first one must locate a meadow and the bird, and that is getting difficult to find these days. May we all be inspired to preserve the meadowlark and its song for future generations.