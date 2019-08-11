In August, back in the old days when the crops were laid by, it was a time for camp meetings, tent revivals, all-day singings, and dinners on the ground.
August may have been ungodly hot, but in the rural South before the cotton had to be picked, or the corn pulled, or the soy beans harvested, the country folk ignored the oppressive heat of this eighth month named after Augustus Caesar. In August, they found respite from the daily, arduous chores of farm life and “gathered together to count the Lord’s blessings.”
Ah, but also in August down by the creek bank and along the dusty roadsides, the deep purple berries of the elderberry bush were ripe for the picking. Grandma may have been decked out in her Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes, but she knew that she better grab the lard bucket and gather the elderberries before the critters got there. No doubt, the birds, raccoons, and possums also had espied the luscious fruit.
The crops may be laid by, but to quote that overused cliché, a woman’s work is never done. After shooing the birds and threatening snakes with her trusty stick, the matriarch would tread home with her bucket laden with the coveted fruit. It was time to put up elderberry jelly and make elderberry wine which, by the way, was permissible in even the most pious households because it was considered to be medicinal and was purported to ward off colds and flu.
Grandma’s antics seem terribly old-fashioned, but it is interesting that the health benefits of the fruit of the elderberry have been embraced by a new generation. The berries are high in Vitamin C and are used today in potions to treat a veritable host of aches and pains. However, the modern grandmother, dressed in an athleisure outfit, no doubt, buys her elderberry tonic at the local health food store.
The Earth Lady is also quite taken with the elderberry shrub, but is more than content to leave the August berries for the birds and other forms of wildlife. This large, common shrub that thrives on benign neglect is truly beautiful, especially when it flowers in mid-summer. The umbels, large clusters of white flowers, attract a host of pollinators, and surprisingly, the flowers are also edible. If you have a Euell Gibbons inclination, the flowers can be dipped in batter and fried. The numerous dark purple berries borne on red stems attract numerous species of birds, including robins, tanagers, mockingbirds, thrashers, orioles, cardinals, and the list just goes on and on. (As a reminder, the berries are edible for humans, if cooked, but they are toxic if eaten raw.)
An elderberry bush, as a volunteer, found its way to the Earth Lady’s hillside. The berries were a magnet for birds and provided a wonderful opportunity for bird watching. Notice that the past tense is used here – ravenous birds, succumbing to gluttony, quickly stripped the shrub of all of its berries.
Wine snobs may not consider elderberry wine to be an elixir of the gods, and making elderberry jelly may not be on a busy mom’s to-do-list. However, it is interesting that the healthful and medicinal properties of elderberries, long brushed aside as just old-fashioned folk medicine, are now being touted as a natural, organic tonic for whatever ails you. Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes and lard buckets may be a thing of the past, but when it comes to elderberries, Grandma was right all along.