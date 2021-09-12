As summer wanes and our gardens become a bit bedraggled, there is a beautiful blue wildflower, Great Blue Lobelia, that trumpets summer’s demise and is a harbinger of fall. Blooming with abandon in moist soil along woodland streams, ditches, and ravines, the tall spikes of these wildflowers with their vibrant blue flowers garner one’s attention and admiration.
Great Blue Lobelia, Lobelia siphilitica, usually blooms in August and September. These wildflowers are borne atop a smooth stem that is usually two to three feet tall. The flowers are tubular and are two-lipped. The lower lip has three blue lobes or petals with two white stripes. The upper lip has two smaller petals. The leaves are toothed and alternate.
This charming wildflower attracts butterflies, hummingbirds and bees in search of nectar. However, its primary pollinator is the bumblebee. The lower three petals serve as a landing pad for the bumblebees, and in pursuit of nectar, the hungry bees crawl inside the flower. In the bumblebee’s quest for nectar, it collects pollen which is ultimately distributed to other nearby lobelias.
As one traverses the countryside, be on the lookout for this wildflower that blooms in damp, shady places. And if there is a recalcitrant, boggy area in the garden, Great Blue Lobelia will make a valiant effort to beautify the troublesome slough. Great Blue Lobelia is easily propagated. Clumps can be divided in spring, and if planted in optimum habitat, this wildflower will probably self-seed and multiply. It can also be propagated from cuttings. But if you cannot find Great Blue Lobelia blooming in your neighborhood, it can be ordered from garden catalogs that specialize in native plants.
The Genus name, Lobelia, is a tribute to French botanist, de l’Obel. Unfortunately, it was given the species name, siphilitica, because it was once used medicinally to treat venereal disease. (Alas, botanists in charge of nomenclature do not always wax poetic.) Also, a lobelia leaf tea was brewed and used to treat more socially respectable diseases such as colds, fevers, and nosebleeds. However, the plant is potentially poisonous, if ingested. Just admire this wildflower for its beauty.
Once upon a time, Great Blue Lobelia bloomed with abandon in many riparian areas within our community. But with the persistent use of herbicides and the defoliation of streams, this heavenly blue wildflower is becoming harder to find in the wild. The other lobelia, the Red Cardinal Flower that blooms at the same time, in virtually the same habitat, and is a hummingbird magnet, has also become something of a rarity.
In a wonderful, old-fashioned book, "Wildflowers Worth Knowing," the author, Neltje Blanchan, in flowery prose gives encouragement: “The easy cultivation of these peerless wildflowers might save them to those regions in Nature’s wide garden that now know it no more. The ranks of floral missionaries need recruits.” Yes, this world could indeed use a few floral missionaries!