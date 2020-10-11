The halcyon days of October are a glorious time to venture outdoors. The trees are arrayed in the lush, jewel tones of autumn, and wildflowers still abound. The days are crisp and cool, and the cerulean skies tend to make plein air artists swoon. October days are indeed lovely, but to quote Oscar Hammerstein, this is also a month of “some enchanted evenings.”
It is a month of two full moons. On Oct. 1, there was a spectacular Harvest Moon. According to the Farmers Almanac, the full harvest moon provides light for farmers harvesting their crops into the night. On the night of the 2020 harvest moon, this lunar orb shone with such brilliance that it illuminated the landscape with an ethereal, magical light. As the moonlight streamed through bedroom windows, the curious were lured outside to witness this phenomenon. In the wee hours of the morning, the Earth Lady stepped outside to admire this celestial body, and it brought to mind that delightful, melodious ditty of a bygone era, “Shine on Harvest Moon.”
Ah, we began the month with a full moon, and now, October shall end with a full moon on Oct. 31. The second full moon that occurs in a month is called a blue moon or hunter’s moon. If 2020 has not been strange enough, a Halloween full moon has not appeared in North America in all time zones since 1944. This year, the full, Halloween, hunter’s, blue moon will be 100% illuminated. If one eschews nocturnal pleasures, fret not, for this blue moon will rise in the morning at 9:49 CST. This only happens “once in a blue moon.”
In case you are wondering, the blue moon is not actually blue. According to NASA regarding lunar happenings, in 1883 an Indonesian volcano named Krakatoa erupted, and as the ash rose in the Earth’s atmosphere and spread around the world, the moon actually did turn blue for several years. However, this year’s blue moon will not be blue. Of course, this blue moon will be a most fitting backdrop for all of the ghosts, goblins and broom-riding witches that will be out on Halloween night.
Through the ages, the moon and the North Star, Polaris, have helped mankind navigate the seas, and land, and if lost, find the way home. In the book “Tap Code,” Smitty Harris, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and without access to a clock or calendar, tells how he used the phases of the moon to accurately tell time. (“Tap Code,” by Col. Carlyle “Smitty” Harris and Sara W. Berry was chosen as the book for Tupelo Reads for 2020. It is a wonderful book that all should read.)
October’s harvest moon was captivating, and October’s blue moon will, no doubt, be bewitching. This is a month to revel in the beauty of the world around us and to peruse the heavens by the light of a silvery moon.