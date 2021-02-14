Today is Valentine’s Day and romance is indeed in the air. Like besotted Romeos, young swains and even burly, macho men are wooing the objects of their affection with roses, and candy, and schmaltzy cards avowing their undying love. It is a lovely tradition. Ah, but if Juliet should be lured out onto her balcony and if she is a bird watcher, she might be distracted by the nocturnal, almost cacophonous, arias sung by courting Barred Owls and ignore Romeo.
Yes, the Barred Owls begin their courtship in February as the days begin to lengthen, and they are quite chatty. “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you all” is the way most field guides describe the vocalizations of Barred Owls, but in actuality these owls have many varied calls. Barred Owls talk back and forth in a kind of duet, and they seem to have quite an extensive vocabulary. Some think these hooting owls sound more like barking dogs than birds. To human ears, the love songs of Barred Owls sound rather raucous and are not exactly melodious, but their caterwauling does get one’s attention.
The Barred Owl is reputedly a bird of old forests, but it resides on the Earth Lady’s wooded hillside and can occasionally be found in suburban areas. It is frequently heard more than it is seen. The Barred Owl is a large owl with a round head, no ear tufts, and large, dark soulful eyes. It has brown and white mottled plumage, and it has a yellow beak and yellow legs. (The Great Horned Owl is very similar but has ear tufts and yellow eyes.)
Barred Owls are birds of prey that dine primarily on small mammals such as mice, rats, and rabbits, but will also eat birds, bats, insects and reptiles. Ornithologists assure pet owners that these owls seldom prey upon cats or dogs, but it might be wise to keep the Peekapoo indoors. The Barred Owl will quietly sit on a branch until some unsuspecting victim passes by, and then silently and with alacrity, this owl will swoop down for the coup de grâce. These owls primarily hunt at night, but sometimes will hunt during the day.
Once love is confirmed, these owls will begin nesting in February or March. It will nest in the hollow of an old tree or use an abandoned hawk nest or squirrel nest. To attract these owls, some individuals put up owl boxes. The female will lay two to three eggs and incubate them for about a month. During incubation and after the eggs have hatched, the male will hunt and bring back food to the female and fledglings. Barred Owls are monogamous, probably mate for life, and raise one brood per year. They are very territorial and frequently remain for years.
Yes, it is Valentine’s Day. Put the roses in a vase, eat a piece of candy, read your Valentine cards with their declarations of love, and then venture out-of-doors to hear the Barred Owls serenading each other with love songs – ‘tis the call of the wild.