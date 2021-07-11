Another summer and once again Mississippi Kites, graceful, aerial acrobats, soar above in a cerulean sky. These beautiful raptors frequently hunt in flocks and careen through the air in search of large insects, and with a most appropriate moniker, Mississippi Kites find the Hospitality State to indeed be hospitable. Attracted by our riparian streams, tall trees for nesting, nearby open land, and a gracious plenty of insects, Mississippi Kites are here for the duration of the summer.
The Mississippi Kite is a falcon-shaped rather small raptor. It is Quaker-grey above with a very pale gray head. The tips of its wings are pointed and black, and it has an unbarred, black tail. When soaring, the tail is fan-shaped. It also has rather ominous red eyes.
Occasionally, one has the opportunity to observe the Mississippi Kite as it perches, but that is rare, for this is a bird of the air. Soaring with its wings outstretched and its tail fan-shaped, this raptor preys upon unwary dragonflies, moths, grasshoppers and cicadas. And with an agility that is amazing, Mississippi Kites eat their prey while aloft. Once in a while, these birds will abandon the firmament and swoop down to prey upon small snakes and frogs.
Mississippi Kites nest in the tops of tall trees. Along many rivers and streams they seem to especially favor cottonwood and sweet gum trees for nesting sites, but the taller the tree the better. They sometimes reuse old nests, and since these Mississippi Kites are very social, they frequently nests close to other pairs. Both sexes incubate the eggs for about a month and feed the young until they fledge.
If one ventures out in the summer and looks up, there is a good chance of seeing Mississippi Kites soaring above fields, along creeks, and even in suburban and urban settings. (I have seen Mississippi Kites in downtown Tupelo. Ah, but where do these birds nest? It is a mystery.) In some undisturbed, sequestered place where tall trees grow, Mississippi Kites are nesting. Perhaps it is best that such a site is far from the madding crowd and is unknown.
Many birds of prey are solitary hunters, but Mississippi kites being social, frequently hunt in groups. If there are a flock of raptors soaring above in the sky, they are probably Mississippi Kites. When it is time to migrate, Mississippi Kites will congregate en masse and wing their way to South America for the winter.
It is interesting that the Mississippi Kite was so named by Alexander Wilson, a Scottish immigrant and pioneer ornithologist, who painted this raptor in Natchez while visiting fellow Scott, William Dunbar. Wilson, who predated John James Audubon, is recognized as the Father of American Ornithology, and in the early part of the 19th century, it is interesting to note that Wilson traversed the Natchez Trace that meandered through the terrain of Northeast Mississippi.
In this time of omnipresent, distracting mobile devices, heads are down. In the wild, blue yonder, Mississippi Kites, the flying aces of the ornithological world, are soaring. Look up!