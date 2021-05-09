There is something comforting and reassuring about passalong plants that bloom faithfully for generations and in spite of the inevitable changes that come with the passage of time. When these beloved plants bloom, we nostalgically and fondly recall old friends, grandmother’s garden, and departed loved ones, and, sentiment aside, these old-fashioned flowers that bloom with unswerving consistency have never really gone out of fashion.
Peonies are actually native to Asia but eventually found their way to Europe and America, where these lovely flowers have embellished gardens for centuries. Peonies bloom in gardens of renown around the world and in the cottage gardens of home.
A few decades ago, while traversing the neighborhood in early May, I braked for Mrs. Sarah Clark’s gorgeous, rose-colored peonies. Enraptured by these large, beautiful, fragrant flowers, the memory has lingered all these many years. When Mrs. Clark moved from West Point to Tupelo to be closer to family, she brought her heirloom peonies with her. This genteel lady is no longer with us, but her family that inherited the peonies also cherishes the beauty and constancy of these flowers. As the family moved, the peonies did also, and with a plucky spirit, these peonies still bloom and their sweet scent permeates the air.
If your grandmother did not pass along any peonies to you, do not fret. It is never too late to start your own tradition of growing peonies to share with family and friends. However, in the South, since peonies relish a few cold winter days, it is best to plant the early to mid-blooming varieties that flower before the sultry days of summer.
Peonies are relatively easy to grow, and once established, thrive for decades. Ideally, peonies should be planted in the fall in rich, well-drained soil enhanced with bone meal. The “eyes,” the nodules on the roots, should barely be covered with only about an inch of soil. The “eyes” should be exposed in the winter to savor the cold, but after bloom time, should be mulched in the summer. Like most plants, peonies seem to prefer the morning sun and fare best in their own beds away from the competing roots of other trees and shrubs. These hardy plants seem to thrive on benign neglect, but they do appreciate being watered during dry spells and an occasional cup of bone meal.
Perhaps, one of the most popular peonies for our southern clime, is Festiva maxima. This large, showy peony is white with crimson streaks emanating from its center. But there are other early blooming varieties that adapt well to our climate. Mrs. Clark’s peonies appear to be Monsieur Jules Elie. This peony is an heirloom variety from France and was introduced in 1888.
Peonies are wonderful cut flowers, and if harvested in the soft, early stage of bloom, they may be kept in cold storage for weeks until needed. Mrs. Clark always harvested her peonies for Mother’s Day bouquets, which she placed in the church.
Mrs. Clark’s peonies are in bloom, and it is Mother’s Day. These peonies are a reminder that a mother’s love endures for generations. Every spring, Mrs. Clark’s peonies steadfastly bloom with élan and gladden my heart. Mrs. Clark’s peonies are an affirmation of beauty, love, and hope for the future.