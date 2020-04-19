These days, when all are advised to shelter in place, the mandate does not seem so restrictive in the springtime, especially if one has a garden in which to putter about. It is here, in April in our own little corner of the world that the old-fashioned roses that have graced gardens around the world for centuries begin to bloom, and if one should amble about the garden “while the dew is still on the roses,” the heady fragrance of these old-fashioned beauties will waft your way. These roses have endured in spite of pestilence and war and so will we. Indeed, one can find solace and respite in a garden.
Two of the most fragrant roses in the Earth lady’s garden are ‘Lamarque’, a Noisette Rose, and ‘Souvenier de la Malmaison’, a Bourbon Rose. Both are climbers, have a scintillating scent, large, profuse blooms, and gracefully festoon from trellises.
‘Lamarque’, as the story goes, was raised in a window box in Angers, France, by an amateur hybridizer. However, most expert rosarians regard this as myth and deem Monsieur Maréchal as the breeder of this rose. Introduced in 1830, this rose was a cross between a ‘Blush Noisette’ and ‘Parks’ Yellow Tea-scented rose. It was named after the French General Jean Maximilien Lamarque.
This is a marvelous climbing rose. It is a perfect rose for an arbor or to clamber up and over a wall. It produces a profusion of white, intensely fragrant roses and will have repeat blooms. The Lamarque rose has very few thorns.
‘Souvenir de la Malmaison’ was introduced in 1843 by Beluze of France. This rose was so named to honor the fabulous rose garden at the lovely French chateau, Malmaison, established by Empress Josephine, the first wife of Napoleon. While Napoleon was off fighting battles, Josephine stayed home and tended her garden. Even when France and England were at war, the major rose supplier from England was allowed to deliver roses to Josephine. In 1810 Josephine hosted the first Rose Exhibition, and she produced the first written treatise on the cultivation of roses.
The flowers of this Malmaison rose are large, as are the rosebuds, and the flowers are a delicate pink. This rose perfumes the air with a divine aroma. Like the Larmarque rose, the Malmaison rose is almost thornless.
Of course, in Mississippi virtually all roses are susceptible to black spot fungus, and these roses are no exception. However, old-fashioned roses do seem to recover, which explains their longevity. Spraying with an organic fungicide and frequent deadheading will keep these roses healthy and encourage repeat blooms.
Ah, these romantic, fragrant roses inspire wanderlust. However, these days one can only dream of touring the beautiful gardens of France, but from these old-fashioned roses one can take inspiration, travel vicariously, persevere, and bloom where we are planted.