It is August, and these are indeed the “dog days of summer.” Yes, the days may be sultry, the heat oppressive, and the garden somewhat lackluster, but should one venture out in the more temperate evenings, one might have a chance encounter with the lovely, exotic Polyphemus Moth. Attracted by a porch light, this giant silk moth fluttering about is quite mesmerizing.
The Polyphemus Moth is a mellow brown and has a 6-inch wingspan. Its large purple and yellow eyespots located on its hind wings are its most notable, arresting feature. These eyespots are rather formidable, even to humans, and deter many would-be predators. Also, the lepidopterist in charge of nomenclature, was reminded of the Cyclops, Polyphemus, from Greek Mythology – hence its common name, Polyphemus Moth and scientific name, Antheraea polyphemus. There are also small transparent eyespots on the forewings, and these moths have large, feathery antennae.
Polyphemus Moths do not have mouthparts, and thus, do not eat. These summer evenings, Polyphemus moths are only concerned about romance. Upon emerging from its cocoon, the female Polyphemus moth emits a pheromone, an alluring scent that attracts the male of the species. The male Polyphemus, through his feathery antennae, can detect this heady perfume from miles away, and soars through the night with romantic intentions.
After these moths have mated, the female will begin laying eggs about a day later. The male will depart in pursuit of other females with which to mate. The female lays eggs on the leaves of many deciduous trees, including maple, willow, hickory, beech, and locust, but the larvae seem to prefer oak. The eggs are flat and are light brown with rust-colored bands. When the eggs hatch, the caterpillars will be small and yellow. The caterpillars will molt five times, and the mature caterpillars will be bright green with red, orange, or yellow knobs, and there will be hairs protruding from the knobs. When the caterpillar is ready to pupate, it will spin a silk cocoon ensconced in a leaf of its host plant, and the cocoon will overwinter on the tree or in the leaf litter beneath its host plant. These caterpillars in their cocoons can survive very cold winters because they produce a sort-of moth antifreeze, glycerol. In late spring, the adult moths will emerge, and the cycle will begin all over again.
Even though the menacing eyespots of this moth deter many predators, they are still tasty morsels for raccoons and squirrels. Also, they are very susceptible to parasitic insects, which lay their eggs in or on the young caterpillars. The Polyphemus Moths are widespread throughout North America, but like so many of the Giant Silk Moths, their numbers are declining due to loss of habitat and the use of pesticides, so if you encounter this beautiful moth on an August evening, it is truly a great lepidoptera happening. This will be the last brood before summer’s demise.
The Polyphemus Moth is a marvel of nature, and as the beguiling pheromones waft through the air on a summer’s eve, these moths in pursuit of romance navigate the night by the light of a silvery moon. It is some enchanted evening!