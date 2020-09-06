In Roger Tory Peterson’s “Field Guide to the Birds,” the Prothonotary Warbler is described as “a golden bird of the swamps,” and this warbler is so very beautiful that one cannot help but wistfully yearn for a nearby lagoon or swamp where perhaps one might catch a fleeting glimpse of this golden bird. Swamps and wetlands, in spite of water moccasins, and alligators, and swarms of mosquitoes, are teeming with wildlife and possess a mysterious, primeval beauty. (Sky Lake, a cypress swamp outside of Belzoni is a good place to see Prothonotary Warblers, and there is a convenient boardwalk that meanders through the centuries-old trees.)
Thank goodness Mississippi, perhaps more than most states, still has many forested bottomlands, floodplains and cypress swamps, which is the Prothonotary Warbler’s preferred nesting habitat. In the winter the Prothonotary migrates to the coastal mangroves and lowland forests of Central America and northern South America. Due to the loss of such habitat in many areas across our country and in its wintering grounds, this lovely bird is in decline. This warbler is also susceptible to parasitism by the Brown-headed Cowbird. The Prothonotary Warbler is also one of only two cavity-nesting warblers in North America, and it is the only cavity-nesting warbler east of the Mississippi River. This Neotropical migratory bird arrives in early spring and builds its nest in old woodpecker holes, natural crevices in dead trees, and will utilize birdhouses. Almost all of the nests are located near water.
The male Prothonotary arrives before the female to the nesting grounds in the spring, and with a swashbuckling demeanor, he selects and vigorously defends the nesting site. When the female arrives, the dashing male puts on quite a courtship display. The female, eventually succumbing to the avian charms of the young swain, builds the nest, lining the cavity with moss and plant down. The Prothonotary Warblers are monogamous, and both raise the young, feeding them a variety of insects, snails, and spiders. Some seasons, they can have as many as three broods.
In case you did not visit a swamp this summer, the Prothonotary Warbler is a brilliant, burnished yellow-gold with blue-gray wings, black eyes and a black beak. This yellow bird acquired its common name because its plumage reminded the Creoles of Louisiana of the yellow robes of the prothonotaries, official scribes of the Catholic Church who advised the Pope.
Maybe a visit to a swamp this summer was not on your agenda, but fall migration has begun, and these lovely warblers will be passing through. Perhaps, you will be as fortunate as the Earth Lady who had Prothonotary Warblers stop to refuel at an Elderberry bush. In the nonbreeding season and during migration, these birds will gladly eat berries and seeds.
Many fall migrating warblers have subdued plumage, but the Prothonotary sports its golden raiment year round. It is unmistakable. In the coming days, so many of our feathered friends will be passing through on a perilous journey. They depart literally on a wing and a prayer. Here’s wishing a bon voyage to the “golden bird of the swamp,” the Prothonotary Warbler.