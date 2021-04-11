There is an old saying that timing is everything, and this adage is especially true when it comes to nature. With the precision of a grandfather clock that has sonorously chimed the hour for centuries, nature also tells time with an amazing accuracy.
For example, the experienced bird watcher knows that when the red buckeye, Aesculus pavia, begins to bloom, the hummingbirds will be returning soon. After a perilous, non-stop journey across the Gulf of Mexico, these weary avian travelers will be returning, and just in time, the red buckeye will bloom. Its red, tubular flowers will provide much-needed nectar for these famished hummingbirds that so desperately need sustenance.
Also, when the red buckeye blooms, tiger swallowtail butterflies emerge after a long winter’s nap, and these butterflies also are drawn to the red flowers of this native plant. These gorgeous, yellow butterflies were plentiful Easter Sunday and their graceful, undulating flight, as they fluttered about from flower to flower, was symbolic of the religious occasion. Again, if one is observant, year after year without fail, the blooms of the red buckeye predict this butterfly’s emergence.
The red buckeye grows in moist areas beneath the canopy of hardwood, deciduous trees and along stream banks, and this native shrub easily adapts to suburban gardens. It will grow in shade or sun. It has five palmately compound leaflets, stalks with many red, tubular flowers, smooth, pale brown bark, and it has hard, glossy seeds, the “buckeyes” from whence its common name is derived. The leaves and seeds of this plant are toxic and are not to be ingested. However, do not let this word of caution discourage you from adding this native plant to your garden. If humans eat tree leaves, it is surely a rarity, and cracking a buckeye nut to eat would be difficult.
Historically, fishermen once crushed buckeyes and tossed them into lakes and streams to stun fish, which, although unsportsmanlike, made catching the fish rather simple. The early settlers made soap from the roots, and the bark was used to concoct medicinal potions. And according to legend, a buckeye toted around in your pocket will ward off rheumatism and bring good luck, which may just work.
Buckeyes may be propagated by planting the seeds, but be sure to plant the seeds before they dry out. Seedlings, bestowed by friends with native gardens, can also be easily transplanted. Occasionally, local garden centers may have buckeyes, but these lovely shrubs are sometimes difficult to find.
In this digital age, time is ever accessible but fleeting, and the natural rhythms of the seasons of the year, which are far too slow and methodical for today’s world, are frequently ignored. Our ancestors, with ties to the land, acknowledged nature’s timing.
At present, the buckeye is blooming, hummingbirds and tiger swallowtails abound. Yes, for everything there is a season. All is well.