Here in North Mississippi in the foothills of Appalachia, few folks don their jodhpurs, say “tallyho,” and ride to the hounds in pursuit of a wily red fox. Even though such a sporting event with its many traditions and social festivities would be fun to attend, there surely are less complicated ways to catch a fox, but oh my, do you really want to catch or trap the fox in your neighborhood?
The Red Fox with its orange-red fur, black legs and feet, and long, bushy tail tipped in white is such a beautiful creature, and it is a valuable predator that keeps the rodent population in check. If voles are eating the hostas and rabbits are nibbling on the lettuce in the garden, the Red Fox should be a welcome, natural control of such varmints. Of course, it has perhaps unfairly garnered a nefarious reputation for preying on chickens. Now that many enlightened suburbanites have backyard chickens, the foxes in the neighborhood are sorely tempted to raid the hen house. The fox in the hen house can indeed wrack havoc, but ‘tis nature’s way.
The Red Fox is primarily an animal of rural areas and woodlands, but with the influx of humans into rural areas, it has adapted to suburban life. Its reputation for being smart is well deserved, and its cleverness, along with its adaptability, has helped this animal to survive. The Red Fox, although primarily a predator of rodents, is also an omnivore and will eat fruit and even garbage, if necessary. The Red Fox is a mammal that can be found throughout the Continental U.S. from Alaska to Florida.
As a rule, the Red Fox is primarily nocturnal and avoids human interaction, but this handsome creature will sometimes venture out in the day. A fox looks like a dog but hunts or pounces on its prey like a cat. A fox has super-sonic hearing and can detect some unwary critter, such as a vole, mole, or mouse, digging under ground. With amazing alacrity, the fox digs up the startled, doomed victim.
The Red Fox mates in winter. The female will build one or more dens. If the original den is disturbed, she will move the young kits to the alternate den. The male fox provides food while the female is caring for the young, and both male and female attend to the young until the next fall. The spring of the year is a good time to observe the kits as they cavort, and play, and learn to hunt.
The recent February snow and ice, while inconvenient, provided an excellent opportunity for observation of the many fascinating creatures that inhabit our area, even our suburban neighborhoods. Of course, local birdwatchers euphorically identified a plethora of different avian species, but many mammals, including the Red Fox, could be seen meandering about the snow-covered countryside.
In rural Mississippi, the folks who fox hunt are more likely to be attired in overalls than jodhpurs. Here, the hunt is more about the dogs and the fellowship of like-minded friends gathered around a fire in the woods on a cool night. The cacophonous baying of the hounds is music to the ears of the assembled, and if the fox outfoxes the dogs, that is just fine. Here’s hoping there is a wily fox in your neighborhood but keep your chickens up! Tallyho!