The month of February has a mercurial temperament. A balmy day and a jaunty daffodil bring on a bout of spring fever, but without fail, Old Man Winter, ever reluctant to depart, is determined to invoke his wrath once again. Gardeners, ever impatient, yearn for spring and bemoan the unpredictable weather of capricious February.
Ah, but there are some hardy, early spring-flowering shrubs that defy this fickle month, inspire hope, and bloom with abandon. Adding color to the landscape and assuring woebegone gardeners that spring is on its way, these spunky flowering shrubs gladden one’s heart.
Usually, Flowering Quince is the first to bloom. The bright red or pink blossoms are striking and quite lovely in the garden, but of course, all flowers are ephemeral. The stems of Flowering Quince have rather wicked thorns, and after the flowers have faded, the shrub tends to become rather leggy and nondescript. However, these shortcomings must be overlooked, if one is to experience the unparalleled beauty of Flowering Quince when the world is lackluster. In February when Flowering Quince dares to bloom, the gardener would truly be amiss to find fault with this plucky shrub.
Another early, spring-flowering shrub is Forsythia. With its many graceful, arching branches adorned with numerable bell-shaped yellow flowers, this shrub brings cheer and joy on bleak, gray days. Shining like a beacon of light on a wooded slope, along a fencerow, or in a forgotten corner of the garden, this shrub is truly a harbinger of spring. Experienced gardeners also know that when the forsythia blooms, it is time to prune the roses and prepare the garden for the growing season.
And like Flowering Quince, Forsythia, after its floral display fades, is not always a neat, mannerly shrub. A wise gardener, one who recalls the February garden bedecked with yellow flowers, practices forbearance.
Flowering Almond is another old-fashioned spring-flowering shrub that must also be included. This shrub has pink, powder-puff-like blossoms that are spectacular for about two weeks in very early spring, but the rest of the year the shrub offers very limited interest. However, after this shrub blooms, it can be pruned with vigor and will flower the next February when one’s heart pines for flowers.
These early flowering shrubs are considered by many gardeners to be old fashioned and reminiscent of Grandmother’s garden. The Earth Lady’s grandmother grew these shrubs next to a fig tree and beside a fence. Roman Hyacinths bloomed beneath the shrubs. The cut branches bearing colorful blossoms were displayed in antique vases in the parlor. For old time’s sake we should do the same.
And so as February comes to a close, we can take heart from these shrubs that valiantly bloom in spite of this month’s unpredictable, volatile nature. There must be a life lesson here. These spring-flowering shrubs are a tribute to perseverance, a paean to hope, and an affirmation of the beauty of God’s natural world.