Some years, fall foliage in Mississippi can be somewhat lackluster, but there is one tree, the Sweet Gum, that never fails to sport vibrant, autumnal color. The varying hues of its star-shaped leaves can run the gamut from gold to red to purple. In the autumn landscape, these trees are stunning, and when the leaves fall, the ground is seemingly adorned with heaven-sent, brightly colored, falling stars.
The Sweet Gum tree is a native tree and is most abundant in moist, rich alluvial soils. When old pastures and farmland are abandoned, this most obliging tree will begin the process of reforestation. This tree should also be a welcome arboreal addition to one’s home site for the Sweet Gum tree has spectacular fall color, and it grows rapidly, which, of course, is always a boon for those of a certain vintage.
However, it should be mentioned that there are a few old, grumpy gardeners and some botanically challenged suburbanites who do not appreciate the many virtues of this native tree because this tree produces a plethora of fruit, Sweet Gum balls. The balls tend to litter the ground, and fastidious gardeners bemoan the presence of these spiny little orbs. Such individuals claim that the preponderance of Sweet Gum balls clog lawn mowers, and drains, and trip-up wobbly senior citizens.
In defense of this lovely native tree, the Earth Lady contends that if the elderly are cautious, Sweet Gum balls are really not that treacherous, and this unique seedpod is most beneficial to wildlife. The seeds are eaten by almost 25 different species of birds, including chickadees, goldfinches, wild turkeys, wood ducks, and bob white quail, and in the spring, hummingbirds sup the nectar from the flowers. Of course, such mammals as squirrels, chipmunks, deer and beaver also relish the seeds. The Sweet Gum tree is the host plant for over 30 species of moths and butterflies including the beautiful, ethereal Luna moth and Promethean moth.
The lumber of the Sweet Gum tree has been used for furniture and flooring, and the resin is used in cosmetics, soaps, perfumes and for medicinal purposes. The infertile seeds of the Sweet Gum fruit contain shikimic acid, which is used in the production of Tamiflu, but unless one is a medicine man, it is best not to brew an herbal tea of Sweet Gum balls expecting a miraculous cure for what ails you. Of course, the old timers remember when sometimes the only available toothbrush was the twig of a Sweet Gum tree.
As we approach the holiday seasons, creative individuals look at Sweet Gum balls with an artistic eye, and make lovely Christmas wreaths, ornaments, and other decorative items from these spiky little spheres. And in the rural South when times were tough, children would paint sweet gum balls to use as ornaments to transform a forlorn cedar into a magical Christmas tree.
In late fall, the Sweet Gum tree will be adorned with star-shaped leaves of many colors, and beneath the canopy of this tree, when the cold wind blows, you can catch a falling star.