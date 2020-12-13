When it comes to Christmas cards, birds are a favorite theme, and almost invariably, cardinals and chickadees are featured. The cardinal, sporting brilliant red plumage, illuminates a winter landscape, and the popular chickadee, with its engaging personality and antics, is a perennial favorite. Ah, but this Christmas, the Earth Lady’s Christmas card will feature a bird of more subdued plumage and more modest temperament – the white-throated sparrow.
The white-throated sparrow is a bird that nests in the Boreal Forests of the more northern climes of North America, but this bird comes south for the winter. The arrival of white-throated sparrows is a telltale sign that Old Man Winter is on his way and, at present, flocks of these sparrows are scratching in the leaves and beneath the bird feeders in search of sustenance.
So frequently, those who see this bird but do not take bird-watching seriously, will callously say, “Oh, that is just a sparrow.” Ahem, yes, it is a sparrow, but there are many different species of sparrows and many have attributes worth noting. The white-throated sparrow is “not just a sparrow!”
The white-throated sparrow, as its name implies, does indeed have a white throat, which helps with identification. This particular species is sparrow-sized and has typical sparrow-brown plumage. It has a black and white striped crown, a gray breast, and bright yellow lores. (Lores are colored spots located between the beak and the eye.) White-throated sparrows forage on the ground. In leaf litter, these sparrows energetically use both feet at once to scratch backward and send leaves swirling.
Novice birders may overlook this unassuming little bird, but its plaintive, melodic song, sung with a touch of pathos, will tug at your heartstrings. The song is hauntingly beautiful and is one you will never forget. The song is often described or interpreted for humans as Oh, sweet Canada, Canada, Canada or Ol’ Sam Peabody, Peabody, Peabody. Many, if not most, male species of birds only sing during courtship in the spring, but the white-throated sparrow sings all year long. It is not unusual to venture out on a cold, winter’s day and hear the lovely song of the white-throated sparrow.
The white-throated sparrow will be with us until early spring, when it will depart for Canada, from the Yukon to Newfoundland, and the northeastern United States. There it will nest in coniferous forests, and in that far country, it will sing its lovely song with even more gusto.
This year, the demure but beautiful, white-throated sparrow that is truly worthy of an artist’s brush will adorn a Christmas card that will send season’s greetings to friends and family both near and far, and in the back yard, it will sing its beloved song even in bleak mid-winter. “Let heaven and nature sing.”