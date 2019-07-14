It is indeed interesting that there are a plethora of romantic poems and songs extolling the beauty of roses, violets, tulips, and other garden flowers, but to the Earth Lady’s knowledge, there is nary a one praising the humble, commonplace zinnia.
Obviously, the young swains who waxed poetic about roses and the musicians who composed sweet, sentimental melodies about violets seldom ventured out into the garden on a sultry day in July. If they had, this stalwart summer flower would surely have inspired an occasional tender ode or lilting ditty.
Blooming when so many other garden flowers succumb to the omnipresent heat of summer, zinnias soldier on. These hardy garden flowers must garner the admiration of flower lovers who have pampered roses, and coddled shrinking violets, and literally “tip-toed through the tulips.” Zinnias do not require such servile attention and oftentimes will even thrive on seemingly benign neglect.
If zinnias were rare and expensive, garden snobs would, no doubt, covet them. Ah, but zinnias are very economical, which should gladden the hearts of those gardeners who are somewhat parsimonious. To add vibrant, summer color to the garden, all that is necessary is a pack or two of zinnia seeds, but even with thrifty gardeners, zinnias tend to inspire excess. A garden really cannot have too many zinnias.
Another attribute of this garden flower is that it is easy to grow. If one’s thumb is not exactly green, fret not. Zinnias will flourish in spite of the lack of horticultural expertise. All that this undemanding flower requires is sunshine and well-drained soil. Fertilizer may be applied but often is not necessary. Sometimes zinnias are susceptible to powdery mildew. Thinning to increase air circulation should help remedy this situation. To have continuous blooms all summer, zinnias should be cut or deadheaded regularly. Zinnias have a long vase life, and by all means, cut flowers to display in vases indoors and to share with friends.
Gardeners are not the only ones who have an affinity for this unassuming, yet dependable, beautiful flower. Butterflies, hummingbirds, and a myriad other pollinators are attracted to zinnias as a nectar source. Zinnias are a perfect addition for a butterfly garden.
The zinnia is native to Mexico and Central America, but its genus name is a tribute to an eighteenth century German botanist, Dr. Johann Gottfried Zinn who wrote the first description of these plants that he found in the Mexican desert. Since that time, zinnias have been hybridized, come in a vast array of colors, and are grown around the world. However, if your grandmother grew zinnias, the old-fashioned varieties that she called “old maids,” then your zinnia preference will, no doubt, be influenced by a touch of nostalgia.
The “old maid” sobriquet for the zinnia should not be considered disparaging to either the flower or the spinster. The virtuous attributes of steadfastness, frugality, and beauty warrant our admiration. Yes, zinnias are common garden flowers of uncommon beauty and are truly worthy of an ode.