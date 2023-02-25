The year was 1968. It was my seventh Christmas. Also, the first Christmas after my father died. The only thing I asked for that year was an Easy-Bake Oven. When my mom took my brother and me to visit Santa Claus at the Maison Blanche department store in New Orleans – because that’s where the real Santa always was, those others in the stores back home were just helpers – I told the Big Guy that the Easy-Bake was the only thing on my list, and all I wanted. When my older brother found out what I asked for, he thought it was hilarious and wondered why I wanted a “girl toy.”

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Italian Cream Cake at robertstjohn.com.

