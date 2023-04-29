I knew I shouldn’t have eaten the carrot, but I did it anyway. I have no impulse control.
“No … no … no,” I chanted, cradling my aching face with my right hand. “Not again.”
I spit the half-chewed remains of the vegetable into the sink, then reached into my mouth with my index finger to confirm what I already suspected.
As I ran my fingertip along the backside of my bottom row of teeth, dislodging flakes of baby carrot caught between bits of enamel, I could feel the rough metal of my permanent retainer biting into my skin. Nothing painful, but still unpleasant.
“Flap,” I said. Except it wasn’t the word “flap.” It was a different one. I think you know which.
Almost immediately, the tip of my tongue followed my fingertip’s example and ran along the retainer. It stung somewhat as it tasted the metal.
“Nope,” I told myself. “Don’t do that.”
Then I did it again. It was even more unpleasant this time, a rawness developing at the end of my tongue as the metal already began eating away the soft flesh.
The third time was even worse.
“Why, Adam?” I wanted to know. “Why did you have to eat that carrot?”
My attempt to enjoy a healthy snack — something with slightly more nutritional value than the fistfuls of Cheez-Its or sugary cereals I usually enjoy when feeling slightly peckish — had gone irritatingly and somewhat predictably awry. Tiny though it was, the baby carrot had proved defiant during my attempt to chew it and had either broken or dislodged a portion of the cement my orthodontist had used to keep the retainer in place. Just as she’d warned it might.
Not that I was overly concerned that my teeth would suddenly scatter in all directions, fleeing from one another like family members at a reunion that had taken a turn for the worse. It’s been more than a decade since the retainer had been installed, and that thin wire had been doing a solid job of keeping my bottom teeth in line for well since then. I imagine that’s long enough for my teeth to consider seriously whether they should gradually drift away from each other, retainer or not. We’re all creatures of habit.
No, much more important to my immediate wellbeing is the cement’s secondary function of sheathing the metal wire, thereby preventing it from grinding my precious tongue down to a nub from my obsessive need to rub the latter against the former.
Let us return to the topic of impulse control. It’s not like I really have none. Not once have I run screaming from many … many … many endless meetings in which I find myself these days, and I’ve yet to attempt flushing my child down the toilet after enduring hours of her personal, almost on-key renditions of every song from the “Descendants” trilogy. I’d say that shows at least a modicum of impulse control.
But there are some scabs I absolutely must pick until they gush blood. When something’s out of place, no matter how minute the change may be, I almost can’t help but fixate upon it.
I knew my newly exposed wire retainer — with its tongue-fraying texture — would be just such an obsession. How could I possibly resist running my tongue along that coarse wire over and over and over again until my tongue had been unspooled into an unrecognizable mash of blood and meat?
As I lay in bed that night, sliding my smarting tongue back and forth against coarse metal, I again asked myself why I had chosen that baby carrot over all the other snack possibilities in our house — baked crackers or tortilla chips with salsa or a heaping spoonful of peanut butter dipped into an equally heaping spoonful of marshmallow creme. All foods that, while certainly not as healthy, would have left my retainer … and therefore, my tongue … intact.
“You should learn to control yourself,” I whispered, tasting blood.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.