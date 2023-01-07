NEW ORLEANS – The practice of making New Year’s resolutions is something that has never interested me. I guess I've just always assumed that I could make a vow to myself on any day, and if it’s something that I really need to do, or a practice that I need to start implementing, then I shouldn’t wait until Jan. 1 to get to it.

Newsletters

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Sesame-Soy Cabbage Stirfry at robertstjohn.com.