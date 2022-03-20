Mississippi is showing its butt again, so to speak.
You might have seen the news of an elementary school assistant principal in Byram who was fired after reading a book called “I Need a New Butt!” to some second-graders. I’m guessing those who did the firing have never actually read the book.
The book – written by Dawn McMillan and illustrated by Ross Kinnaird – is about a young boy who discovers his butt has a big crack in it, so he goes looking for a new one. He wants a bum made of more sturdy material, like wood or tin. Or perhaps a rocket butt?
Toby Price is the man who read the book to students over Zoom during Read Across America week. Two days later, he was canned by the Hinds County School District.
As someone who still has the sense of humor of a small child, I thought the book was hilarious and cute. If you think “butt talk” is inappropriate for second-graders, then you have obviously forgotten what you were like at that age. First off, “butt” is not a dirty word. I first learned most of the actual dirty words in second grade, and “butt” is not in the same category.
That’s not to say I condone using “butt” in an insult. I still remember getting in trouble at the dinner table for calling one of my sisters a “buffalo butt.” (I was a big fan of Jimmie Walker, OK?)
This book does not use “butt” in a crass manner. True, there are many illustrations of the main character’s behind, in its various forms, but it’s all so silly that I don’t see how anyone could be offended. Do y’all not remember Calvin streaking through the house with his poor mother in pursuit? And what about all the anthropomorphic animals that walk around with no pants on? Squidward? Opus? Winnie the Pooh? All with their butts hanging out; you should probably get mad about that, too.
Some people just love getting their panties in a wad about books. Y’all, it’s 2022. Libraries and bookstores have been struggling for years, and we need literacy now more than ever. Yes, we need standards – for instance, I wouldn’t recommend letting kids read the “Twilight” series. Not because of the content, but because the books are so poorly written.
But “I Need a New Butt!” is nothing more than a silly book that speaks to kids on their level. Because butts are funny to them. They’re not ready for sophisticated humor.
Price’s school, Gary Road Elementary, is in a poverty-stricken area.
“We have a lot of reluctant readers,” Price told The New York Times. “I am a firm believer that reluctant readers need the silly, funny books to hook them in.”
Price is fighting to get his job back. Perhaps by the time y’all are reading this, he has. I sure hope so. Otherwise, Mississippi will again be the butt of a joke.