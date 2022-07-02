Most households have a steady supply of eggshells. If there is a gardener in the house, it is obvious they would look for a use in the garden for that surplus supply.
One of the best uses of eggshells is as planting cups. A dip of seed-starter mix or potting soil, packed into a dry eggshell, makes a good indoor starter home for seeds. To provide good drainage, poke a drainage hole in the bottom of the eggshell. If you use an egg carton to hold the eggshell, punch a hole in the bottom of each section used, so surplus water will drain away. Keeping the soil moist, yet not wet, is the best growing environment for seeds. Once the plant gets a couple of inches high, transplant it to a well-tilled earthen spot outdoors, water gently, and watch your plant grow.
For quick germination in a broken eggshell, try planting marigold seeds, which quickly germinate in a week’s time. Other seeds that sprout quickly are lettuce and microgreens, chives, radishes, squash, and other annual flower seeds. Soak the larger squash seeds overnight before planting, for best success. Small planting projects, such as these, can be excellent learning environments for children and teenagers.
Eggshells can also find a home in the compost pile, though they will take years to decompose into calcium carbonate. This vital mineral gives the eggshell the strength necessary to protect the egg within. And garden soil needs calcium carbonate, the chief component of limestone, to neutralize soil acidity and to supply calcium for plant nutrition. The best way to add eggshells to compost is to finely pulverize them in a coffee grinder before adding them to your compost collection. Finely ground eggshells can also be added to worm bins. The extra grit assists worm digestion through the grinding action that takes place in their crop, similar to a chicken. Needless to say, ground eggshells are also welcome in the chicken coop.
While there are many myths about eggshell benefits, you will always find expert information on gardening at the Mississippi State University Extension website. Check out their Garden Tabloid P1019 for seed planting success.
SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.