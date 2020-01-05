Tupelo is honoring its native son, Elvis Presley, this week with a celebration recognizing his 85th birthday.
Activities include a birthday party and concert at the birthplace, a market unveiling on Thursday and lots of Elvis food on Friday. It wraps up Saturday with the “Blue Suede Shoes” performance by the Alabama Ballet.
• BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: A special birthday program will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the birthplace in east Tupelo. Fans from all over the world will gather to celebrate with cake and visits with special guests. Birthplace tours will be free of charge for his birthday.
• RODRIGUEZ CONCERT: Taylor Rodriguez, the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest winner, returns to Tupelo for the Ultimate Birthday Tribute on Wednesday night at the birthplace. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Rodriguez earned his shot at the Ultimate title by winning the Tupelo Elvis Festival ETA contest. All seats are $25. For tickets and information, contact Rhonda at the birthplace, (662) 841-1245.
• MARKER UNVEILING: Tupelo unveils a new Elvis Driving Tour marker at 2 p.m. Thursday by the Lyric Theatre in downtown. The markers commemorate Presley’s formative years in Tupelo. Other markers include Tupelo Hardware Company, former site of the Assembly of God Church, Lawhon School and the Fairpark Homecoming statue.
• ELVIS FOOD: Restaurants all over Tupelo will serve Elvis-theme food and cocktail treats Friday. It’s a special edition of #foodiefriday in the city.