djr-2023-02-04-liv-column-felder-p1

Stone paths, personalized accessories and swaths of flowers often define British gardens.

 Felder Rushing

I have been living and gardening part time in England for years, and photographing British and Irish gardens for decades. Here are my thoughtful observations of why their gardens seem so charmingly foreign.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you