Have I mentioned my three greatest fears? I don’t believe I have, so here they are, in order:
3. Being homeless.
2. Going to prison.
1. Cockroaches.
Actually, I have written about my fear of cockroaches, but we’ll get back to that in a minute. Let’s start with being homeless, why I fear it, and why I would be terrible at it.
First off, I need reliable 24/7 access to indoor plumbing. When that morning cup of coffee hits, I do not need to be wandering an alley in search of a bucket. Also, if I go more than a day without showering, I feel filthy. Yes, I’m spoiled. So are you.
There would also be the problem of getting two to three squares per day, but I’ve always been a pretty good moocher despite my social anxiety. Just ask my parents! I’m already a picky eater, so yes, I’d be that guy at the homeless shelter asking them to hold the zucchini.
Let me be clear that I am not making light of being homeless, I’m making light of ME being homeless. I don’t know how people do it. I was in Chattanooga last year and encountered a young homeless man who looked as despondent as any person I’ve ever seen. He just sat on a bench and stared at nothing. I’ve known misery, but nothing like that, and I want no part of it.
You’d think going to prison would be better than being homeless, and in many ways it is. For one, you have food and shelter – and a toilet. On the other hand, you’re packed in with a bunch of other stinky men who might stab you with a sawed-off toothbrush just because they’re bored. You can’t enjoy the outside world and all the pleasures it brings, like fresh bacon, the touch of a woman, and doomscrolling on Twitter.
Plus, there’s the whole … you know … getting raped thing. Not a fan.
By the way, the irony of “The Shawshank Redemption” being my favorite movie is not lost on me. Perhaps if I were more like Andy Dufresne, I could handle being on the inside. Alas, I’m probably more like that guy at the beginning who gets beat to death by the guard.
But even worse than being without a home, worse than being stuck in the hoosegow, is encountering a cockroach. It is the vilest of creatures, one most acquainted with filth and putrescence. Its mere existence can cause one to question the very existence of God, for what sort of benevolent being would curse even the worst of us by bringing cockroaches into our world?
When I was a child, I once stood on a chair while my younger sister killed a giant roach. A few years ago, I was trying to kill one of the little hell-bugs when it FLEW AT ME. My life flashed before my eyes as I screamed, “No fly! No fly!” like some sort of 2-year-old who can’t yet form full sentences.
When the nuclear apocalypse comes, nothing will remain on Earth but roaches – and Keith Richards.
You remember that show “Fear Factor” that Joe Rogan used to host? People would engage in disgusting competitions in order to win money, abandoning all dignity as they bit into a bull’s testicle (after it was removed from the bull, mind you). Anyway, roaches would sometimes be involved in one of the stunts, and that’s when I’d check out – even if I needed the money to keep my house.
I’d be seeing y’all at the soup kitchen.
