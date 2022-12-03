Arlie — that’s my 6-year-old daughter, in case you didn’t know — greeted me at the entrance to my parents’ house with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for moments of extraordinary joy over suitably extraordinary events. Like when your beloved friend who died during that plane crash over the Atlantic suddenly shows up on your doorstep, soggy but alive, or you awake one morning to discover the limb you lost in that terrible ice cream mixer accident has regrown overnight.
“Daddy! Guess! What! Has! Happened!” Arlie delivered each word with breathless excitement, like she’d run a 5K to tell me the imminent news.
Being the observant father that I am, I already knew what she was about to tell me. Also, Mandy had called me about an hour before to share the news.
As has long been my practice when interacting with small children, my bosses at work and inquisitive police officers, I feigned ignorance.
“What is it, dude?” I tried to match her enthusiasm, but that was basically akin to attempting to outshine the sun using one of those miniature flashlights Harbor Freight is always giving away.
“I! Have! A! Wiggly! Tooth!”
In order to convey my “surprise,” I let my jaw drop open and hang that way for a while. Attempts to will my pupils into a state of dilation, however, proved unsuccessful.
“Whoa!” I said. “No freaking way! A loose tooth?”
Arlie jumped around a bit. That’s her go-to when she’s excited about telling me something or is watching an especially obnoxious episode from one of those YouTubers she incorrectly finds hilarious.
“Yeah, Daddy! Watch!”
Arlie reached into her mouth with germ-coated fingers, grasped one of her bottom incisors and gave it a shake. The tiny chomper shifted slightly in his gum-line base of operations.
“See?” she said. “It’s wiggly! I’ve got a loose tooth! A! Loose! Tooth!”
“You do!” I said. “That’s so awesome!”
My mother, standing nearby, informed me that Arlie had been figuratively bursting at her figurative seams to tell me about the discovery of her soon-to-be-wayward skull protrusion.
“She’s so excited,” Mom said, or something close to that.
This excitement, and the desire to share it with others, continued after we arrived home.
“Daddy, I want to call all of my friends and tell them about my wiggly tooth. Can I see your phone?”
It was 8 o’clock at night. Also, I know precisely zero of my first-grade daughter’s friends’ phone numbers.
“It’s late, Arlie,” I said. “How about you just tell them at school tomorrow?”
“I bet Gabriella doesn’t even have a wiggly tooth,” Arlie said with pronounced smugness. Gabriella would be one of her best friends and, from what I’ve gathered, a fierce rival in the kinds of things only small children believe are worth competing over. Who wore the pinkest dress that day or whose birthday comes first every year. That kind of nonsense.
Arlie settled on a call with her Papaw … that would be Mandy’s dad … to satiate her need to inform others of the momentous occasion. This was followed by a round of reassurances that she would still be able to eat, despite the shakiness of a single tooth.
“Can I have a snack, just to be sure?” she wanted to know.
In the 30 seconds it took me to fetch a strawberry from the container, wash it and remove its leafy cap, Arlie was already in a different part of the house. I could hear her voice echoing in the distance, likely as she yelled at one of our disinterested felines about the development of her face.
As she settled into bed, Arlie told me she’d soon be able to pass a straw through the gap in her teeth and drink without ever fully opening her mouth.
“That’s one advantage of getting older, I guess,” I said as I tucked her beneath her sheets.
“Yeah,” she replied. “A big one.”
For the 2,342nd time since I’d picked her up, Arlie shoved her fingers into her mouth and jostled her slackened incisor. She nodded with curt satisfaction.
“Still wiggly,” she said.
“Oh, thank goodness,” I said, leaning in to kiss her cheek. “I was worried there for a second.”
We both smiled.
ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.