Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

Arlie — that’s my 6-year-old daughter, in case you didn’t know — greeted me at the entrance to my parents’ house with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for moments of extraordinary joy over suitably extraordinary events. Like when your beloved friend who died during that plane crash over the Atlantic suddenly shows up on your doorstep, soggy but alive, or you awake one morning to discover the limb you lost in that terrible ice cream mixer accident has regrown overnight. 

Newsletters

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

Tags

Recommended for you