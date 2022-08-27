Homeowners’ ideas of what features they must have have changed from what was desirable five or six years ago.
Fixr.com surveyed 47 home builders, designers and architects to see what their recent clients' top priorities have been this year. Looking at the top 10 results in the “very important” to “important” range we find:
• 98% prioritize natural light. With people spending more time at home, first due to the pandemic and now due to the rising cost of living, they’ve realized natural light lowers daytime energy bills, and have embraced natural lighting as a healthier light source, too.
• 96% prioritize a home office. Having an office at home has given people an increased flexibility to work remotely, which was seldom the case pre-COVID.
• 92% prioritize a usable outdoor area. Many of us enjoy spending time entertaining, relaxing, or exercising. Having a functional outdoor living space gives us more usable areas of our property to enjoy those activities without ever having to leave home.
• 86% prioritize thermal insulation. It’s no secret energy prices have skyrocketed. Beefing up insulation and installing energy efficient windows during construction yields substantial long-term energy savings.
• 76% prioritize security. Security features help make a home feel safe, from Ring cameras that let you know who’s at your door (or catch a thief stealing a package), to full security monitoring systems that provide peace of mind for any emergency.
• 75% prioritize an energy-efficient HVAC. In addition to making homes more comfortable, new central heat and air-conditioning systems are more efficient and on average lower heating and cooling bills by 20 to 40%.
• 68% prioritize having a spare room. An extra room is useful as a guest bedroom, a playroom, music room, exercise room, or it can be a multifunctional space that changes with your needs. The average cost to add a spare room is around $24,000 to $80,000, which explains why a spare room is an important priority for those building or buying a new home. Retrofitting an addition is costly!
• 63% prioritized privacy. One of the most attainable and effective privacy features is a privacy fence. The average fence cost ranges between $3,000 to $7,000, depending on the desired level of privacy, security, and choice of materials.
• 43% prioritize smart features. The number of interconnected home devices on the Internet of Things (IoT) has been multiplying in the past few years, so it would seem they should rank higher than 43%. Still, even though IoT product lines have expanded, our desire to pay extra for those luxury items has not.
• 42% prioritize multi-use garage. A multi-use garage offers many of the same benefits as a spare room; it can be used for working, storage, or later converted into additional living space. If your home does not currently have a garage, the cost of building a new one ranges between $30,000 and $60,000.
If you’re planning on upgrading your home, consider how these 10 features might best benefit you and your family. Let’s make sure that your home will serve you beautifully and well — no matter what the future holds.
Live well — live in beauty!
