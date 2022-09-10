The blade nipped my flesh, cold metal breaking through the keratin to taste skin and meat.
“Aaaaaaaaaaargh!” I said, or something like it. This was followed by a paragraph of obscenities so toxic it could have mutated turtles.
The nail clippers flew across the living room as I grabbed my foot with both hands. I attempted to pull the thing up to my face in order to survey the mangled ball of flesh that was once my right foot’s big toe, but I’ve never been very flexible. The best I could do was bring my leg just south of parallel with my gut and then sort of hunch over the rest of the way.
The good news was, aside from a small red gash at the tip of my digit, my big toe appeared to be intact; the bad news, however, was that the nail of my big toe was very much not.
“Oh poop,” I said — well, not exactly, but you get the idea — as I examined the damaged nail. I’d cut the thing in the wonkiest way possible, splitting the plate diagonally until it reached well below the tip of the toe and down into the tender tissue it protects. Touching this delicate part of my appendage, unaccustomed as it is to the outside world, sent a short but potent burst of pain through my foot.
As I sat there in my living room chair, body folded nearly in half, I considered my options.
“Well, I guess I could attempt to rip the thing off,” I said aloud. Sometimes, voicing an idea provides a bit of clarity as to whether it’s really, really dumb.
I began to put this thought into practice. Gripping the pointed, topmost portion of the split nail between the tips of my thumb and index finger, I slowly attempted to peel the broken portion of the nail plate away from the rest. Instead of the tear turning upward like I’d hoped, however, the cut ran further down my toe. The sensation this gave me was … unpleasant.
Really, really dumb, then.
“OK,” I told myself. Again, aloud. “I can’t leave the nail like this, so I guess I’ll just have to cut off what I can.”
I uncoiled from my chair and spent the next few minutes searching beneath every piece of furniture in our living room for the nail clippers. I finally located them nestled in a bed of wayward cat fluff behind one of the couch legs. Returning to my chair, foot propped up on the ottoman, I weighed my plan of attack.
I elected to cut the nail as close to the split as possible, although I knew this would leave a part of the delicate toe-flesh exposed. Pressing the clippers as far down the digit as I could, the chilled touch of the metal against my toasty flesh giving me a nasty case of the shivers, I fixed the broken sliver of toenail between the blades. With one quick pinch of my fingers, I clipped it away. It snapped from the bed and immediately took flight, twisting and flipping through the air as it sailed across the living room before disappearing into the land of dust bunnies, missing toys and long-lost lids of dried markers.
I surveyed my appendage again, the edge of the nail now running unevenly across the width of the toe, like the silhouette of a mountain range. A swatch of sensitive, rarely exposed skin stared out into the unforgiving world.
“Right,” I said. “Better cover you up.”
As my sock slipped over the irreparably damaged toenail, the soft cotton briefly brushed the skin of my toe. I winced, then pressed on.
