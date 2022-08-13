djr-2022-08-13-liv-column-gratz-p1

As it name implies, the Black and White Warbler has prominent black and white lengthwise stripes.

 Jerry Green

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In August, the heat may still be oppressive, and summer may tenaciously hang on, but fall migration for some of our impatient feathered friends has begun. A sighting of a Black and White Warbler frolicking in the bird bath confirmed that our avian summer residents will be departing soon for the tropics.

Newsletters

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus