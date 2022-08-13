In August, the heat may still be oppressive, and summer may tenaciously hang on, but fall migration for some of our impatient feathered friends has begun. A sighting of a Black and White Warbler frolicking in the bird bath confirmed that our avian summer residents will be departing soon for the tropics.
The Black and White Warbler rarely nests in Mississippi, and should this bird choose to do so, it would probably nest in the forests of the Northeastern part of the state. However, this warbler is always anxious to take to the skies, and sightings of this neotropical migratory bird will begin in mid-July or early August. This warbler would be most welcome to nest on my wooded hillside, but it is usually only seen during migration when it stops by to rest, refuel, and bathe in the bird bath.
Because most warblers lose their colorful plumage and markings in the fall, they are difficult to identify. In Roger Tory Peterson’s Field Guide to the Birds, he refers to these birds as “those confusing fall warblers.” However, this nomenclature does not apply to the Black and White Warbler, whose markings remain much the same as they were during the breeding season, and thus this bird is easy to identify even in the fall.
As it name implies, the Black and White Warbler has prominent black and white lengthwise stripes. The male warbler has a black throat, and the female has a white throat. Unlike most warblers that flutter erratically amongst the treetops foraging for food, the Black and White Warbler alights on a tree trunk or limb and methodically climbs up and down, much like a nuthatch, in search of tasty insects and spiders. This warbler has a long claw and hind toe which allows this bird to move with agility, and it can ascend the tree trunk or even go down headfirst. Hence, this warbler is much more accommodating when it comes to identification by birdwatchers. With the Black and White Warbler, bird watchers with binoculars in tow need not suffer from “Warbler neck,” a common affliction of those who peruse the tree tops to catch glimpses of most skittish warblers.
This engaging little warbler is attractive. but would probably never make the Glee Club. In almost every field guide, this warbler’s song is described as less than melodious. Almost every ornithologist uses the word “squeaky” to describe its song.
The Black and White warbler is a bird of deciduous and coniferous woods. It usually builds a nest at the foot of a tree or in the shelter of a fallen log. Such a location always makes me nervous for these nests seem so very vulnerable to predators. However, this warbler’s numbers are not as worrisome as many other warbler species, but their numbers are declining.
And, of course, this warbler must make a perilous journey every spring and fall. These warblers migrate nocturnally and are at risk of colliding with glass, buildings, and wind turbines, and as insect eaters, they can succumb to pesticides. Yet, fall migration has begun, and these warblers may choose to winter in the coastal Southeast or venture on as far south as South America.
Fall migration for the avian species has begun. The little Black and White Warbler will travel the same route that his predecessors have traversed for eons. There is still something mysterious and magical about the journey. It is an annual celestial odyssey that continues to somewhat puzzle scientists and fascinate birdwatchers around the world.
