I stared longingly at the two half-pots of coffee in the office break room, as if their black and bitter depths might reveal some secret to me if I only looked hard enough.
I’d intentionally left my mug — its stained surface featuring the smiling, bucktoothed mascot of my favorite gas station/retailer/restaurant/theme park, Buc-ee’s — back at my desk hoping it would help break me of the habit of throwing back cup after cup of Folgers while I write.
You know what’s weird? I don’t even like Folgers. Coffee, however, I love. I think. Sometimes I’m not so sure.
I briefly considered grabbing one of the Styrofoam cups conveniently stacked near the commercial-grade coffee maker. One of the small ones. Just enough to get a few swallows of the mediocre bean-water I may or may not love, but am definitely addicted to.
“No, Adam,” I said. “Like the all-but-undrinkable sludge contained within those carafes, you have to be strong.”
Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been cutting back on my coffee intake, which by my finger calculations amounts to roughly 17 or 18 pots a day … give or take a mug or seven. Nothing specific prompted this decision, I don’t guess, although I have noticed I crash pretty hard when the effects of pot 12 wane.
No, my decision to limit myself to three cups of coffee each day — save for weekends, when my 6-year-old daughter’s constant talk of dinosaurs and Pokemon and YouTube personalities requires me to either drink coffee constantly or do hard drugs to remain sane — is more out of general concern for what consuming so much caffeine in a single day, every single day, might be doing to my aging innards. There are times when I can feel the eight or nine cups I’d guzzled during the previous 45 minutes roiling in my guts like molten tar, and I just know that I’m simply going to explode while working at my desk one day, showering my poor coworkers with blood and organs and half-digested, coffee-soaked Cheez-Its. I wouldn’t want to put most of them through that.
So, I’m limiting myself, and that’s been a struggle. So much of addiction, in whatever form it takes, is based on the comfort that comes from ritual. I associate many of my daily activities — particularly writing — with drinking coffee. It’s not exactly a source of joy, per se, but there’s something about the smell and taste of java … just the act of tilting that goofy beaver’s face toward mine … that makes the act of sitting and writing so much more enjoyable. Without it, the process seems wrong. Or, at the very least, incomplete. I feel as if I can’t fully concentrate on what I’m doing without that mug in my hand and that cartoon rodent staring at me.
But how much of that is genuine love, and how much is habit? I don’t know any more.
Even as I write this, a cup of water at arm’s length, I find my thoughts drifting. Unfortunately, with the absence of coffee also comes an absence of focus and energy. But to be honest, I was struggling with separating how much of my pep throughout the day belongs to me and how much can be claimed by Eight O’ Clock, Dunkin’ … or, yes, even Folgers.
As my lethargic, caffeine-deprived mind wanders, it occurs to me that maybe I’ve been dead for years, and the coffee has been acting like a cordyceps — a species of parasitic fungus that gradually takes over its host’s body, controlling all of its functions before sprouting forth from the creature to spread its spores to other hapless hosts. Perhaps the coffee took control of my body long ago, when I had that first sip, and it keeps my body running through the routines just so I can keep drinking more coffee.
Ridiculous, I know. You’ll have to excuse me. I haven’t had my third pot today.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.