A hellish creature awaited us as we rounded the corner into the cemetery.
It was difficult to make out the ghastly details of the beast’s visage through the strobing lights and near-impenetrable cloud of smoke, but he was definitely wearing a top hat, the headpiece so battered and filthy, I suspected he might have been buried in it. In one hand, he gripped the handle of a lantern, its sallow light providing just enough illumination to give the beast’s pockmarked skin — stretched tightly over his skull, as if there was too much of the latter and not enough of the former — an otherworldly glow. Because he had no lips, his rotting teeth were perpetually exposed to the warm, wet night air. To me, it seemed as if he were grinning. Or snarling.
Two pinpoint eyes, each as blue as a frozen corpse, glared down at us from his perch atop a small outcropping at the entrance to the graveyard. When he spoke, it was with the rasp of a dying man.
“Don’t touch the souls; they’re mine,” he told us, or something like it. All the screaming made it difficult to hear.
From behind my wife, who pressed forward into that dark, noisy necropolis with the timidity of someone expecting the sudden appearance of the unexpected, I whispered a single word:
“Awesome.”
After the past year-and-a-half, returning to the gory, Lovecraftian hellscape of our favorite haunted attraction, Netherworld in Stone Mountain, Georgia, felt like a homecoming. Every time we rounded a corner to find some blood-drenched cacodemon screaming at us from the darkened corner of a tomb, or stepped into the waterlogged corpse of a shipping vessel only to be greeted by the crimson-stained maw of a great white shark, it felt as if we were meeting up with murderous old friends.
“Oh, hello there, fanged creature flapping above my head,” I remarked to the bat-faced nightmare soaring on wires overhead. “I’ve missed you.”
Our first — and at that point, only — visit to the long-running attraction had been in 2019, and following a good four hours of delighting at the sights and sounds of prosthetic and/or robotic monstrosities that defy human comprehension, Mandy and I returned home with a single, shared thought: We’re returning every year.
The following year disagreed.
But, some two years after we first stepped through the attraction’s skeletal gates, we were back. For me, the return was more emotional than you might imagine.
As I’ve mentioned before, I grew up a monster kid, surrounded at all times by foul fictions that rip and rend, stomp and crush, ooze profusely and/or feast upon the flesh of innocent bystanders. My heart belongs to the misunderstood monstrosity born of man’s hubris, to the poor soul cursed to transform into a snarling beast, to the slumbering leviathan in the darkest depths of our oceans, and to the cosmic world-eater drifting from galaxy to galaxy consuming all in it path. I spent my days watching movies about ancient beasts that destroyed, intentionally or otherwise, everything humankind had worked to build, and spent my nights under the protective glare of a dozen plastic Godzillas.
After two challenging years — a pandemic, family deaths (including my beloved grandmother and less-beloved-but-still-sort-of-liked dog), work-related stresses and the inability to go anywhere at all — returning to a place that offered a full-throated celebration of all the horrible things I hold dear felt beyond good. It was heavenly. Or, in this case, hellish … but, you know, the good kind of hellish.
As Mandy and I emerged from the attraction’s twisting, limb-strewn catacombs into the cool night air, I felt a long-dormant sense of belonging. It’s that same feeling you get when you step through the childhood spot you haven’t seen in years and are suddenly awash in nostalgia.
I squeezed my wife’s hand as some bird-faced feather-beast wandered by, snapping at squealing guests. For the first time in a long time, among the strangest creatures imaginable … or otherwise … I felt normal.