Crape myrtle branches are used to build a traditional ancient “wattle” fence by standing up the trimmed trunks and entwining them with smaller limbs and branches.

My son just committed actual crape murder, but we found a happy outcome by recycling the carcass into a funky fence for Felder.

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

