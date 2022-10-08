This is the time of year when the garden seems somewhat lackluster, but in undisturbed meadows and fields, wildflowers are prolific, and there is nothing timid or dainty about the wildflowers of October. Unlike the “shrinking violets” of spring, the flora of fall is robust, tall, and colorful. One of the most imposing wildflowers of the meadow is Prairie Dock. It also has an imposing botanical name, Silphium terebinthinaceum. Sometimes growing over 10 feet tall, this wildflower garners one’s attention, and a field full of these gargantuan wildflowers is worthy of a painting by a besotted French impressionist artist.
As if reaching for the sun, Prairie Dock looms above the grassland. The yellow ray flowers bloom atop a tall, slender, leafless stalk with open branches. Blooming in late summer or fall, the flowers have between 13 and 20 yellow petals and have a yellow center. The basal leaves are huge, almost a foot wide, have scalloped edges, and remind one of elephant ears. The leaves are as rough as sandpaper, which makes them deer and rabbit resistant, and when crushed, the leaves have a pungent turpentine aroma.
Prairie Dock will grow in medium wet to medium dry soil, and as its name implies is quite at home on the prairie. This wildflower has a very long taproot, sometimes 14 feet deep, and as a result is very drought resistant. Supposedly, this wildflower is very long-lived, and botanists seem to think this plant can survive for a hundred years. If you have a small garden, this wildflower may not be practical, but if your garden is sizable and you want to add a little drama, Prairie Dock will certainly accommodate. Because of its size, it is best to plant this wildflower in the back of the garden. Supposedly, it is difficult to establish, and it may take a few years before it will obligingly bloom, which may discourage the impatient. Just remember, it can live to a ripe, old age.
The flowers of Prairie Dock attract butterflies and a variety of other pollinators, and the seeds of this plant are irresistible to a variety of birds, including chickadees, sparrows, and finches.
When I chose to write about this wildflower, there was a lovely field abloom with a plethora of Prairie Dock, and the view was stunning. Unfortunately, when I, with cameras in tow, went to photograph this pastoral scene a few days later, the field of wildflowers had been mowed! Perhaps in time, the landowner will become a wildflower enthusiast and delay mowing until frost ends nature’s floral display.
Prairie Dock grows in a part of North Mississippi that was once part of a natural prairie. It can be found growing in open areas in mesic soil. A good place to see Prairie Dock is at the Blackland Prairie Section along the Natchez Trace Parkway, and it grows in many other similar habitats.
A long time ago, my fourth-grade schoolteacher read “The Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder to her students. Miraculously, the sometimes-unruly group of children gave her their rapt attention and traveled vicariously with the pioneer family to the prairie in the Midwest. Later, it was interesting to discover that Northeast Mississippi also had a prairie where the buffalo did indeed once roam, and discouraging words were seldom heard, and the tall, majestic wildflower, Prairie Dock once bloomed, and with luck, still blooms.
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.