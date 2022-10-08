djr-2022-10-08-liv-column-gratz-p1

The Prairie Dock's yellow ray flowers bloom atop a tall, slender, leafless stalk with open branches.

 Courtesy

This is the time of year when the garden seems somewhat lackluster, but in undisturbed meadows and fields, wildflowers are prolific, and there is nothing timid or dainty about the wildflowers of October. Unlike the “shrinking violets” of spring, the flora of fall is robust, tall, and colorful. One of the most imposing wildflowers of the meadow is Prairie Dock. It also has an imposing botanical name, Silphium terebinthinaceum. Sometimes growing over 10 feet tall, this wildflower garners one’s attention, and a field full of these gargantuan wildflowers is worthy of a painting by a besotted French impressionist artist.

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

