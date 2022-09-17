For the majority of the 23 years I have written this weekly column, the primary focus has been on food and restaurants. In 2011, a dozen years into my writing career, I spent six months overseas with my wife and two kids and the column morphed into a semi-travel column, at least during the times I am away from home base.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author. Find his recipe for Grilled and Chilled Asparagus with Dill Mayonnaise at robertstjohn.com.

