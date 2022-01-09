At dusk as the sun begins to set on a cold, January day, an undulating flock of blackbirds takes to the skies headed for some unknown communal site to roost for the night. With the precision of a faithful, revered grandfather clock, thousands of blackbirds with raucous cries and aerial acrobatics navigate the firmament affirming the words of the old hymn that “Now the day is over, night is drawing nigh” (Baring-Gould).
The flight of these blackbirds is truly mesmerizing. How do thousands of birds fly in tandem? Is there a blackbird general that gives the clarion call and leads the charge? How do so many birds synchronize their movements without colliding? If a particular bird is rather klutzy, does it still get to fly with the squadron?
Learned scientists and noted ornithologists have long tried to explain this phenomenon and have even given it a name – murmuration. Through the years scientists have applied logarithms and computer modeling, and other forms of technological wizardry to explain the aerial movement of large flocks of birds. It has been determined that each bird coordinates its movements with six or seven of its closest neighbors in the flock, but the coordinated, graceful flight of thousands of birds is still something of a mystery.
One interesting facet about these winter flocks of blackbirds is that they are not all the same species. A wintertime flock may include redwing blackbirds, which are true blackbirds but also grackles, starlings, cowbirds, and sometimes, even robins. Of course, during the breeding season, the different species of birds disperse to nest and raise their young, but in the winter, these birds flock together because, primarily, there is safety in numbers. Predators, such as owls and hawks, are frequently befuddled and overwhelmed by such a whirling mass of birds, and of course, should the predator succeed in procuring supper, the odds are that out of a thousand birds the victim will not be yours truly.
Sometimes these large flocks will glean the fields for leftover grain or insects, but the harvest is over, and these birds seldom damage crops. However, sometimes a vast multitude of blackbirds will descend on backyard bird feeders, which tends to annoy many birdwatchers.
At night thousands of blackbirds will roost together in a grove of trees. Announcing their arrival at the roosting site with cacophonous bird calls, other creatures that reside in these designated woodlands must cringe. Eventually, the noise dissipates in the roost. The roost is a haven. Once again, such behavior attests to the adage that there is safety in numbers. At sunrise, a proverbial early bird must give a discordant reveille, and all the birds, chirping and chattering, take wing and greet the day.
Every day at approximately 5 p.m., the less than melodious blackbird chorus can be heard, and so it is time to venture out to the front porch to watch the avian ballet. Thousands of blackbirds careen, and soar, and pirouette as they travel an invisible highway in the sky. It is time for vespers. “Shadows of the evening steal across the sky” (Baring-Gould).