Missie and I recently leveled up in our relationship. We both came down with the flu two weekends ago, and not only did we not drive each other crazy, we took care of each other and made the best of it. Sickeningly sweet, isn’t it?
My suffering began that Thursday night, and in my delirium I couldn’t tell if I was asleep or awake. Missie came down with it Friday while at work. We had both planned to get flu shots soon, but the flu bug waits for no one.
So began a true test of our relationship.
You’ve heard of Netflix and chill? For us, it was Netflix and pills – mainly Sudafed and Advil. We were two miserable lumps sitting on the couch, eating soup. We watched the entire season of “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” in one day. I watched college football by myself Saturday, as Missie’s son wisely stayed with his grandparents.
The cat must have known something was wrong, because she avoided us all weekend. Of course, she’s known to ignore us for long stretches, so our feelings were not hurt.
I haven’t had the flu in a while, and in some ways it was as bad as COVID. Felt like my head was being squeezed by Thanos. I just wanted him to snap it off and end my misery. To borrow a line from The Police, I was shaking and coughing like the old man in that book by Nabakov.
The fog finally started to lift on Monday, and I was back at work by Tuesday. As Missie noted, “Wow, we didn’t kill each other this weekend.” Relationship achievement unlocked!
In the two-plus years we’ve been together, Missie and I have gotten along swimmingly. So well, in fact, that it kind of makes me paranoid. Waiting for that other shoe to drop. But that’s a me problem, because I’m not used to a romantic relationship feeling so easy.
It helps that we’re great travel partners. Missie would rather spend her money on trips than on things, because memories cling to places better than they do to objects. We’ve been to New Orleans twice this year; we had a weekend getaway in Florence, Alabama, over the summer; and come spring break, we’ll be going to Universal Studios in Orlando. (And yes, I am very excited about experiencing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.)
When I’m going on a trip, I have to drive. It’s a control thing. Missie is happy to let me, which is one of the few things she has in common with my ex-wife. (If they had much more than that in common, I don’t think Missie and I would still be an item. Ahem.)
I’ve been trying to figure out just why we work so well together. Maybe it’s like what Wade Wilson said to Vanessa in “Deadpool”: “Your crazy matches my crazy, big time.” A bit cheesy, perhaps, but I don’t know how else to explain it.
Missie’s always been a social butterfly, and we enjoy going out. But she’s just as comfortable chilling on the couch in her jammies watching one of her weird Norwegian crime shows. We work The New York Times crossword before bed every night, because we’re both nerds. Cute nerds, but nerds nonetheless.
Whatever the reason, we just work, both in sickness and in health.
