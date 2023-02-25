Here are three reasons why New Orleans might be the greatest city in America:
1. The food
2. The food
3. The food
Those aren’t the only reasons, of course, but that’s where you have to start. Eating authentic Cajun cuisine is what I was looking forward to most when Missie and I went down to New Orleans a couple of weeks ago. And it’s not just about eating the food, it’s about experiencing it.
That brings me to another reason New Orleans is so great: The people. Our server at one of the restaurants – I honestly can’t remember which one – was a guy named Asante. He kept us in stitches while telling us about the menu and taking our orders. He bolstered my already adventurous mood, and so I ordered an alligator sausage po’boy – I had never tried gator before. It was delicious.
I also tried oysters for the first time – Rockefeller style, and I was pleasantly surprised. I still refuse to eat raw oysters, though, because they look like ogre boogers. I’ll have to work my way up to that.
Missie and I had a Valentine’s Day lunch at Galatoire’s, a fancy restaurant on Bourbon Street. I actually wore a collared shirt and a blazer, and I must say that I clean up pretty well for a Lafayette County redneck. I ordered the crab au gratin, which consisted of Louisiana jumbo lump crab, béchamel sauce, Cheddar cheese, green onions and breadcrumbs. I’ve been fantasizing about that dish every single day since.
Our server said she had worked there for 30 years, and how many places but New Orleans would someone stay in that job for that long? She was a vault of food knowledge, and I’m very glad she recommended the bread pudding.
What’s great about NOLA is you don’t even have to go to one of its renowned restaurants to get great food. We stayed at The Blake Hotel on St. Charles, and their diner had some of the best grits I’ve ever tasted. Creamy and just the right thickness. It sure beat a Fairfield Inn continental breakfast.
At the risk of this turning into a Robert St. John column, let me talk more about the people of New Orleans. It’s long been one of the most diverse and progressive cities on the planet. Despite its size, it has a small-town feel. Folks are friendly, especially those working in the countless restaurants and bars.
We found ourselves at Harry’s Corner Bar one afternoon and were told that Ronnie Maravich – brother of “Pistol” Pete – worked there. He wasn’t on duty that day, but Mr. Jay took good care of us. Harry’s is a classic dive bar – it’s a cash-only place and even has a functioning cigarette vending machine.
It’s the kind of bar that attracts the locals, which means it wasn’t packed with fellow tourists when we were there. That’s one thing I don’t like about traveling: all the other travelers. I want to visit places that weren’t made for tourists, places that are authentically local. That’s Harry’s, which reminds me a lot of my favorite Tupelo watering hole, The Stables.
Places like that are what make New Orleans special. Well, and the food, of course.
